Objects in Space 4/6/19: It was a myth

Contributed by
Carly Lane
Apr 6, 2019

We're getting today's Objects in Space under the wire here today, folks, because, well, yours truly had to http://collider.com/amy-seimetz-interview-collider-spotlight/?utm_campaign=collidersocial&utm_medium=twitter&utm_source=twitterfile taxes today and that was a potentially terrifying set of circumstances that turned out to be not so bad at all. Who knew?

But we're here, and everything's OK, and you should definitely be keeping your eyes peeled to our Twitter account tonight at 8 PM EST/5 PM PST because a little birdie told me someone's going to be livetweeting The Avengers.

- Pet Sematary’s Amy Seimetz is so much more than an indie darling. (Collider)
- Why is fantasy TV so white? (The Guardian)
- The 50 best horror movies on Netflix right now. (Vulture)
- Throughout the years, Hot Topic is still hot. (The New York Times)

You can send us suggestions for stuff to include in future round-ups at any time, either in the comments below or via our Twitter feed at @Syfyfangrrls.

