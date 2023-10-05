The Pool Is Very Much Haunted in First Eerie Trailer for Blumhouse & James Wan's Night Swim

Jason Blum and James Wan have teamed up for a new horror film, and it looks like they're bringing the scares.

Earlier this year, we saw the combined power of two horror juggernauts when Jason Blum's Blumhouse teamed up with James Wan's Atomic Monster to give us M3GAN, one of the year's most memorable scary movie experiences. But Blum and Wan didn't stop there. Their next horror project is already on the way, and it looks like a creepy good time.

Based on a short film of the same co-created by Bryce McGuire, who wrote and directed the feature film version, Night Swim has a fairly simple setup. A family heads out to buy a new house, and discovers an affordable fixer-upper with a bonus swimming pool in the backyard. The father of the family, Ray (Wyatt Russell), convinces his wife Eve (Kerry Condon, fresh off the triumph of The Banshees of Inisherin) that it's the right house for them, in part because he can use the pool for physical therapy in hopes of reviving his baseball career. It seems like a win-win, right?

Well, while the first part of the trailer sets up that premise, the second part focuses entirely on what's going on beneath the waters of that pool. As Ray and Eve's daughter Izzy (Amélie Hoeferle) plays a nighttime game of Marco Polo in the pool with a friend, it becomes clear that something's down there with her, something just waiting for the right moment to make its presence known.

Check out the trailer below, and brace for the scares.

That's a hell of a way to end a game of Marco Polo, right? We can't wait to find out more about the overall story and mythology of what's going on here, but devoting a huge chunk of your first trailer to setting up a jump scare is a nice way to kick things off.

The creepy premise is enough to get a lot of horror fans in the door, but it's not the only draw. There's also the presence of Blum and Wan as producers on the film, continuing a partnership that goes back years. The pair worked together more than a decade ago on the Insidious franchise, and as they both found success, both built their own horror empires, Blum with Blumhouse and Wan with Atomic Monster. Now they're back together, delivering not just M3GAN and Night Swim, but other collaborative horror projects like an upcoming Dead by Daylight adaptation. For horror fans, it's a very exciting team-up, and we can't wait to see the next fruits of their labors.

Night Swim is coming soon from Universal Pictures.