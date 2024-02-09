Kathryn Newton Says New Horror Movie Abigail Will Hit "Like M3GAN on Steroids"

Think about the most memorable things you saw in a horror movie in the last five years, and there's a good chance M3GAN will make an appearance. The killer robot doll film went viral last year thanks to a number of elements, but perhaps none was more striking that M3GAN re-enacting TikTok dances she learned with her human friends...while slaughtering other humans.

It's an image that'll stick with you whether your like it or not, but at least one actor is now out to try and join that iconic, scary moment.

While promoting her new horror-comedy Lisa Frankenstein, Kathryn Newton stopped in at Collider's Ladies Night to discuss the film as well as her other upcoming horror picture, the Radio Silence-led Abigail. As revealed in the trailer last month, Newton plays a member of a crew of kidnappers who try to abduct the title character (Alisha Weir), a young ballet dancer who may or may not be the daughter of Dracula. Bloodshed, of course, ensues, but since the film combines horror with the world of ballet, Newton also saw an opportunity to do something fun with dance. The result, according to Newton, is "like M3GAN on steroids."

New Radio Silence Film Abigail Promises Wild, Dancing Horror

“[Directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin and Tyler Gillett], I love them," Newton said. "They’re another duo that every time I would be like, ‘Hey, Matt, come here... Should I do this?’ And he’s like, ‘Yeah, sure.’ And I’d try it. There’s this thing in the movie where I dance, and in the script, it was about this long. It was like, ‘This blah, blah, blah, and she dances.’ I’m like, ‘Okay.’ And I worked on a dance and I shot, like, a two-minute thing on my phone for them to pick hopefully five seconds of. They turned it into a whole thing. It’s a whole thing."

You can see glimpses of the film's dancing in its first trailer, released by Universal Pictures a few weeks ago, but we'll have to wait until the film's April release to see the full extent of Newton dance moves. For now, rest assured that the star is promising us a wild ride.

“I don’t think you’re ready for it," she said. "I don’t think anyone’s ready for this movie."

Abigail hits theaters April 19. Lisa Frankenstein is in theaters now. Get tickets at Fandango. If you're waiting for more of those OG scary dance moves, M3GAN is back with a new sequel on January 17, 2025.