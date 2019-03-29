Latest Stories

Mckenna Grace in The Haunting of Hill House
Tag: Movies
WIRE Buzz: Mckenna Grace haunts Ghostbusters; Guillermo del Toro teases upcoming projects; more
Octavia Spencer Melissa McCarthy
Tag: Movies
Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy eyeing Netflix superhero romp Thunder Force
Olivia Holt and Aubrey Joseph in Cloak & Dagger
Tag: TV
Cloak & Dagger WonderCon panel talks new season, shows off first episode
Dark Phoenix Cast at WonderCon 2019
Tag: Movies
Dark Phoenix brings 17 action-packed minutes of footage to WonderCon
Octavia Spencer Melissa McCarthy

Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy eyeing Netflix superhero romp Thunder Force

Contributed by
Cuneform
Christian Long
Mar 29, 2019

It looks like Netflix is getting into superhero movies. The streaming service, which was home to a half-dozen recently canceled Marvel shows, is striking out with an original project, Thunder Force

Both Octavia Spencer and Melissa McCarthy are in talks to star in the film, which will be written and directed by McCarthy's husband, Ben Falcone, per a report from Deadline. There's no word on the plot, but it allegedly involves two stars who are suddenly granted superpowers. 

Spencer has a long history with genre pics, from Spider-Man to Snowpiercer to Ma. She also won an Oscar last year for her supporting role as Zelda Fuller in Guillermo del Toro's The Shape of Water (and was a producer on this year's Best Picture Green Book). Next year she'll be co-starring in both The Witches, based on the works of Roald Dahl, as well as The Voyage of Doctor Doolittle

McCarthy, meanwhile, is best known for comedy, and held her own against a cast of puppets in last year's The Happytime Murders. She also toplined Paul Feig's 2016 Ghostbusters reboot, and is slated to star in the sci-fi comedy Superintelligence, which will also be directed by Falcone. 

Mostly known as an actor/comedian, Falcone has a history of showing up in films that McCarthy stars in, including Tammy and the Oscar-nominated Can You Ever Forgive Me? He'll also produce Thunder Force alongside McCarthy and Aladdin producer Marc Platt. 

There's no release date, but it would make sense for Netflix to start supplementing its superhero content in its post-Marvel era. It's not like that kind of content is getting less popular as time goes on. 

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Octavia Spencer
Tag: melissa mccarthy
Tag: Thunder Force
Tag: netflix
Tag: Ben Falcone

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina
Tag: Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 2
Chilling Adventures of Sabrina teases Part 2 episode titles in witchin' new trailer
Jacob Oller
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: The Silence
Tag: Stanley Tucci
The Silence Stanley Tucci and Kiernan Shipka
First trailer for Netflix's The Silence gives off serious Quiet Place and Bird Box vibes
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: Don Rickles
Mr. Potato Head in Toy Story 2
WIRE Buzz: The late Don Rickles is in Toy Story 4, The Order renewed by Netflix, more
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1
Tag: WIRE Buzz
Tag: The Society
The Society
WIRE Buzz: Netflix mystery The Society; Batman: Hush casting news; UglyDolls final trailer
Josh Weiss
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1