Olicity lives: Emily Bett Rickards’ Felicity to return for Arrow series finale

After quickly becoming a main star and key player in Arrow’s lengthy run on The CW, Emily Bett Rickards (aka Felicity Smoak) exited the series ahead of its eighth and final season. But, don’t worry — she will be back for the series’ final farewell.

Star Stephen Amell made the announcement via Twitter, confirming Rickards would be back for a final appearance in the show’s final episode. The shortened eighth season is largely being used to set up the looming Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover event, though it’s also been a “Greatest Hits” of sorts from the show’s previous seven seasons, bringing back plenty of long-lost characters and settings (thanks in large part to that nifty multiverse) to give fan favorites a few final appearances.

Rickards opted not to return for the show’s final season, and story-wise her character was written off as in hiding to protect her and Oliver’s daughter (fans have already met a grown-up version of their daughter Mia in the flash-forwards over the past two seasons). But, it’s not much of a shock to hear she’d be open to one last turn as Felicity Smoak. Her story has become deeply intwined with Oliver’s arc, and it’d seem hollow to wrap up the series without his true love at least showing up for a scene or two. No word on how much, or how little, she might factor into the finale episode.

Arrow is currently airing Tuesday nights on The CW. The Crisis event is set to kick off in December.