Oreo built a doomsday vault to protect cookies from an asteroid. No, we're not kidding.

Since they first appeared back in 1912, Nabisco's Oreo cookies have been one of the most beloved snack foods on the planet, with an estimated 34 billion of the little creme-filled delights now sold worldwide every year in over 100 countries.

With news of an Election Day asteroid passing by Earth on November 2, the company is taking no chances with its best-selling treasures and has recently constructed a special concrete bunker in the permafrost of Svalbard, Norway to stash away a huge stockpile of iconic Oreos, alongside a copy of its secret recipe in case of an apocalyptic impact.

The endeavor was carried out after a concerned customer sent an alarming Tweet concerning the impending calamity.

Credit: Oreo/YouTube

According to NASA and CNET, this errant space rock, dubbed asteroid 2018VP1, zooming into our solar system has practically no chance of ever colliding with Earth, and its likelihood of bashing our Big Blue Marble is actually 0.41, or one in 244, of even touching our atmosphere at all. And on the astronomical chance that the asteroid did graze our planet's protective bubble, it would vaporize instantly.

But that hasn't stopped Nabisco from taking full advertising advantage of the situation to construct a Norwegian doomsday vault as this playful video below can attest.

Video of GLOBAL OREO VAULT – FOR ALL HUMANKIND

“As an added precaution, the Oreo packs are wrapped in mylar, which can withstand temperatures from -80 degrees to 300 degrees Fahrenheit and is impervious to chemical reactions, moisture and air, keeping the cookies fresh and protected for years to come,” Oreo announced.

Is it comforting to know these precious Oreos will be safe and secure for all Mankind inside the official Global Oreo Vault should the world crumble? And hey, in case you survive the apocalpyse — you know where to look for an end of the world snack.