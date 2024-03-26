Harry Potter’s Greatest Confections, Ranked: From Chocolate Frogs to Fizzing Whizzbees

Spring is here, which means it's candy season! Bountiful Easter baskets are the muggle excuse for overindulging in jellybeans, chocolates, gummy candies and every other kind of sweet treat.

While the season doesn't really show up in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter, the films (currently available on SYFY and via the SYFY App) made it very clear that Harry (Daniel Radcliffe), Ron (Rupert Grint), Hermione (Emma Watson) and the rest of the Hogwarts students loved their magically inclined sweets that were introduced and indulged in across the whole series.

If you're a Harry Potter fan, then you know you can partake in those magical treats in the muggle world at the Universal Studios theme parks, or online at websites like The Wizarding World of Harry Potter shop. Since Wizarding World candy might be a bit of an adventure for muggles with no prior experience, SYFY WIRE ranked the most easily accessible brands out in the wild.

6. Felix Felicis Liquid Sweets

Felix Felicis Liquid Sweets Photo: Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Dressed up as a "love potion," the Felix Felicis liquid candy is like a shot of gingery sweetness to your system. For those who don't like too much sweet, this likely won't be your cup of tea. However, if you need a hit of pure energy (aka a sugar rush) to get you through your sleepy afternoon or finish that homework, this will do the trick.

5. Fizzing Whizzbees Chocolate

Fizzing Whizzbees Chocolate Photo: Wizarding World of Harry Potter

In the films, these candies pack a literal punch to those who bite down. In the muggle world, Fizzing Whizzbees are a milk chocolate and cocoa butter confection featuring the surprise of fruit flavor popping candies (think more mellow Pop Rocks). It's a fun mixture of flavors and textures, even though the popping candies may get stuck in your teeth on occasion.

4. Exploding Bon Bons

Exploding Bon Bons Photo: Wizarding World of Harry Potter

Another explosive candy in the Wizard World with a more measured muggle recipe, Exploding Bon Bons are white chocolate treats filled with an orange, pineapple-flavored truffle center and popping candy (again with the Pop Rocks). The citrus mix with the white chocolate makes this the more sophisticated bite compared to the Whizbees. The chewiness of the popping candy remains an issue, so cavities beware!

3. Peppermint Toads Chocolate

Peppermint Toads Chocolate Photo: Wizarding World of Harry Potter

If you love peppermint, Chocolate Toads will be your taste of choice. If not, stay away because these toads have a strong dark chocolate meets peppermint flavor. Great as a chaser to some hot cocoa or just a refreshing bite, these never get old.

2. Bertie Bott's Every Flavor Beans

Harry Potter tries Bertie Bott's Every Flavour Beans in Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (2001). Photo: A First Encounter | Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone/Harry Potter YouTube

The flavored jelly beans that might come back to haunt you, Bertie Botts Every Flavour Bean packages feature 20 flavors that range from tasty marshmallow or green apple to the very nasty earwax or rotten egg. You can be bold and just eat a handful and deal with the taste consequences, or play the dare game with a friend where you eat each one individually without spitting any out. It's candy that's a game too!

1. Chocolate Frog

A chocolate frog appears in Harry Potter and the Philosophers Stone (2001). Photo: A First Encounter | Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone/Harry Potter YouTube

If you're a wizard in the making, Chocolate Frogs are the coolest candy because the candy frogs comes to life. If they hop away, you at least get a wizard trading card to collect and make full sets. In the muggle world, the chonky chocolate frogs are a very good bite, don't hop away, and also come with a wizard card. It's a keepsake and the best way to break your diet all in one!

