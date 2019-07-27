TCA: Orlando Bloom confirms he won't be part of Amazon's Lord of the Rings series

Following the announcement his series Carnival Row will be getting a second season on Amazon Prime, star Orlando Bloom has taken himself out of another Amazon series before it even starts production.

The 42-year-old actor was at the TCAs this weekend to promote the new series, also starring Cara Delevingne, set to premiere on August 30th. The subject of Amazon’s new Lord of the Rings series was brought up, and Bloom seemed ready to hand his bow to some new blood. “I like to think of myself as ageless, but I don’t know where I would fit in that world. As Legolas, they’ve probably got a 19-year-old kid who’s ready to go,” he said.

The series takes place before the events of Fellowship of the Ring, in the “Second of Third Age” and has one cast member announced in Markella Kavenagh. Even though Bloom has given up on Middle Earth, his days in the fantasy world are far from over, thanks to Carnival Row.