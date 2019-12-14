Orlando Jones says he was fired from American Gods because his character sent 'wrong message'

Have we've seen the last of Mr. Nancy on the Starz TV series American Gods?

Orlando Jones, the actor who portrays the old Anansi god, has taken to Twitter to claim he was fired from the series on Sept. 10, in an emotional minute-long video addressed to fans.

In the video, Jones claims he was let go from the series after the new Season 3 showrunner (whom he does not name) stated the portrayal of Mr. Nancy as, according to Jones, "angry" and the "wrong message for black America."

Charles Eglee was brought on in March to replace departing showrunners Bryan Fuller and Michael Green following the conclusion of Season 2.

Starz did not immediately respond to SYFY WIRE's request for comment.

Here's the full video; please be warned for explicit language:

In the video, Jones goes on to say, "That’s right. This white man sits in that decision-making chair, and I’m sure he has many black BFFs who are his advisors and made it clear to him that if he did not get rid of that angry god Mr. Nancy he’d start a Denmark Vesey uprising in this country. I mean, what else could it be?”

Denmark Vesey was a skilled carpenter convicted of planning a slave revolt along with fellow leaders of the African Church in Charleston, South Carolina, in the summer of 1822.

Jones thanked the creator of American Gods, Neil Gaiman, for writing the book and allowing him to play the role of Mr. Nancy. He also went on to thank Gaiman for giving him the opportunity to take on writing and producing work during Season 2. Jones also thanked Fuller and Green for creating the series. The showrunners were responsible for adapting Gaiman's popular 2001 novel.

Jones has made a series of follow-up tweets clarifying the dates of his firing. The tweet also alleges problematic behavior from the series' producers Fremantle.

This story is developing. We will continue to update as more information becomes available.