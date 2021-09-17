Paranormal Activity has some Blair Witch vibes in first terrifying trailer for new sequel 'Next of Kin'

Between new installments of The Conjuring, Halloween, Scream, and even a new take on I Know What You Did Last Summer, horror favorites have been having quite a resurgence lately. That terrifying trend looks like it's only going to continue when Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin hits Paramount+ on Oct. 29.

The upcoming Paramount and Blumhouse feature will be the seventh in the Paranormal Activity series. However, it's also a "re-imagining" of the popular found footage franchise that first made Blumhouse a horror lover's household name, with the previous six films going on to make nearly $900 million. And while nothing is known as yet about the movie's plot, the newly-released trailer gives us some idea of what to expect.

Check it out:

Video of Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin | Teaser | Paramount+

As you can see, Next of Kin seems to be focusing on a young woman returning home to a family and their much more traditional lifestyle. But of course, in true Paranormal Activity style, all is not as it seems. What's notable about the teaser is that the series' defining found-footage style is missing from some of the scenes, which could signal a new direction for the series going forward.

And that's not all fans can expect when the film finally hits streaming in time for Halloween. The studios will also be releasing a making-of documentary for the project, as well.

Next of Kin was directed by William Eubank (Underwater) and written by Christopher Landon (Paranormal Activity 2-5). The cast includes Emily Bader, Roland Buck III, Dan Lippert, and Henry Ayers-Brown. Jason Blum and Oren Peli — who wrote and directed the first movie in 2007 — will serve as executive producers on the project, along with Steven Schneider, who has also been with the franchise since its inception.

Paranormal Activity: Next of Kin will be unleashed onto Paramount+ on Oct. 29.