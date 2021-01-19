Paul Bettany reveals Avengers: Endgame’s cut post-credit scene that could've set up WandaVision

Though the events of Avengers: Endgame brought back a whole lot of folks, Paul Bettany’s Vision sadly didn’t survive the epic battles(s) with Thanos. But before he mysteriously returned in Disney+’s WandaVision, he almost came back a bit sooner in one of Marvel’s trademark post-credit scenes.

In an interview with IMDB, star Paul Bettany (who plays Vision) revealed he was originally supposed to show up after the credits in Endgame with a final tag scene that would help set-up the events of WandaVision. The MCU original series, the studio’s first on Disney+, is loaded with mysteries — with Vision and Elizabeth Olsen’s Scarlet Witch living life in a bizarro sitcom bubble just brimming with dread. The first two episodes dropped last week, and the third episode hits Disney+ this Friday.

As for that missing Endgame post-credit scene that could’ve tied it all together? Bettany reveals it would’ve featured Scarlet Witch seeking out Vision's body in the morgue — which could’ve set-up whatever magic or reality-warping abilities she’s using to bring him back to life.

"At one point there was going to be a tag, where [Wanda] opened a sort of body bag drawer and there was the Vision," Bettany told IMDB. "[Marvel Studios’] Kevin [Feige] kind of talked to me and said, 'I've got to pull the shots.' And I was like, 'Ugh!' Because I really wanted that profit participation!”

After a bit of silence following his on-screen death he got a call from Marvel, though, and Bettany was invited back for WandaVision. The rest is, well, mysterious sitcom homages.

Of note is that it’s interesting to hear a post-credit scene was apparently thisclose to making the cut, especially since Endgame directors the Russo Brothers spoke after the film’s release and explained they didn’t add a post-credit scene because Endgame represented the end of the MCU’s saga up to that point. So, since it represented the end, it didn’t get a teaser.

But it sounds like we almost got an even earlier peek at the Disney+ phase of the MCU. Marvel is all about looking ahead to the next phase, after all.