Peacock sets leads for Crypt TV's young adult supernatural series 'Girl in the Woods'

Two weeks after announcing an eight-episode series order for the new monster-hunting supernatural drama Girl in the Woods, NBCUniversal streamer Peacock has announced the principal cast that will lead the series about a mysterious cult, a dangerous door, and a small town full of secrets.

The streaming service announced Tuesday that Stefanie Scott (Insidious: Chapter 3) will take the leading role of Carrie, a "mysterious warrior" who escapes from a strange, cultish group who guards a door hidden in the woods that serves as a gateway for monsters to enter our world. On the run from the group, she finds herself in the small Pacific Northwest town of West Pine, where things go from sleepy to spooky really quick.

Within West Pine, Carrie encounters best friends Nolan and Tasha, who'll be played by Misha Osherovich (Freaky) and Sofia Bryant (I Am Not Okay with This). Nolan, a "bullied teen exploring gender identity," is also the child of environmental activists concerned about the town's coal mine. Tasha, the daughter of miners, happens to be in a household on the other side of that fight, but that doesn't shake their friendship. The two best friends also initially find themselves on opposite sides of Carrie's arrival, as Tasha looks to learn more about the colony the new girl arrived from, while Nolan plays the skeptic.



Stefanie Scott. Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images Misha Osherovich. Photo: CJ Rivera/Getty Images Sofia Bryant. Photo: Jim Spellman/Getty Images hide thumbnails show thumbnails

Girl in the Woods is adapted from a pair of Crypt TV short films, "The Door in the Woods" and "The Girl in the Woods," which set up the initial hook of the supernatural series. Krysten Ritter (Jessica Jones) is serving as executive producer on the series and will direct the first four episodes, while Crypt TV will showrun the series under executive producers Jack Davis and Darren Brandl and head writer Casey Modderno.

Scott, Osherovich, and Bryant form the backbone of the cast, but Peacock also announced a solid lineup of recurring guest stars for the eight-episode launch, including Will Yun Lee (Altered Carbon), Kylie Liya Page (Social Distance), Reed Diamond (13 Reasons Why) and Leonard Roberts (The Magicians). Described as the "most ambitious" Crypt TV project to date, Girl in the Woods sounds like a spooky good time, and we're eager for a first look.