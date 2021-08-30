Back to school: Peacock's 'Vampire Academy' TV series stakes out cast and directors

Members of the undead are so hot right now. Peacock's Vampire Academy is preparing to rise from its coffin with a full cast of series regulars and a lineup of talent behind the camera. Showrunner, executive producer, and writer Julie Plec (The Vampire Diaries) is set to add yet another feather to her cap as a member of the directing team, which also includes Bille Woodruff (first episode), Luis Prieto, Jesse Warn, Erica Dunton, and Geoff Shotz.

Based on the best-selling collection of YA paranormal romance novels written by Richelle Mead, the upcoming show is set at St. Vladmir’s Academy. It's a secret boarding school where noble blood-suckers are educated before they enter civilized vampire society. In addition, half-human teenagers are trained to protect their royal charges from savage vampires known as the "Strigoi."

Mortal Kombat's Sisi Stringer leads the cast as Rose Hathaway, a half-human/half-vampire known as a "Dhampir." Fiery and outspoken, Rose is a fighter and always ready to jump into action. More often than not, however, this attitude results in demerits. "She might be the strongest fighter in her class, but her success will depend entirely on her willingness to toe the line when it counts," reads the official description.

Here is the remainder of the lineup:

Daniela Nieves (Five Points) as Lissa Dragomir, a Royal Moroi vampire. Growing up the younger sister to the heir apparent, Princess Vasilisa Dragomir is a carefree, kind-hearted, royal princess coasting through her studies and happily chasing fun. Lissa is uninterested in the political machinations of the royal court or the hypocrisy of Moroi royal society. But with a sudden death in her family, Lissa is thrust into a role she’s neither trained for nor is emotionally equipped to handle.



André Dae Kim (Star Trek: Strange New Worlds) as Christian Ozera, a Royal Moroi vampire. Intelligent and thoughtful, Christian is the pariah of the school and royal court, due to his parents’ unforgiveable societal sins. Well-read and hungry for knowledge, he searches for faith-based answers and discovers a kindred spirit who is also looking for the truth.



Executive producer Marguerite MacIntyre shares writing and showrunning duties with Plec. Emily Cummins, Don Murphy, Susan Montford, Deepak Nayar, and Jillian DeFrehn also serve as executive producers.

Peacock has yet to fix a premiere date for Vampire Academy.