Latest Stories

Captain Marvel train
Tag: Movies
Brie Larson posts late night treat: new Captan Marvel action sequence
Big Mouth Valentine's Day episode Netflix
Tag: TV
Feel the love in first trailer for Big Mouth Valentine's Day special on Netflix
Legend
Tag: Fangrrls
Legend and my sexual awakening
Mario Kart Tour
Tag: Fangrrls
Mario Kart Tour delayed, Kingdom Hearts III catch-up and this week's Gamegrrl news
Bo Peep Toy Story 4

PETA tells the director of Toy Story 4 that Bo Peep's cruel crook is a crock

Contributed by
image1.jpeg
Brian Silliman
Feb 1, 2019

While some fans are loving the new look of Bo Peep, who is about to make her epic return in Pixar's Toy Story 4, not everyone is happy to see her holding on to her trademark accessory. PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) are not happy that Bo Peep is still using her archaic crook. 

In a statement to the film's director, Josh Cooley, PETA lay out their case. They begin by writing that they are all huge fans of the franchise before they get down to the business of Bo Peep's new look.

"Given that she was designed to have a 'modern' look, why hasn’t she 'lost' that outdated and cruel crook?" they write. "You may not know that these 'shepherd’s crooks,' are used solely to hook a sheep’s neck and force these gentle animals to move. That isn’t something that a progressive Bo Peep would countenance in 2019! A 'badass' Bo Peep would likely bop the shearers, not the sheep."

Though seen in the above image, here's another look at Bo Peep's new look, which definitely resembles Daisy Ridley (Rey) in Star Wars: The Force Awakens more than a little bit, pose included:

Bo Peep Toy Story 4

Credit: Disney's Pixar

Lauren Thomasson of PETA goes on to write about how they are trying to change the way people "regard and treat" animals, and this of course includes sheep. They explain how sheep are "routinely punched, kicked, dragged, and stomped on" by shearers, and she calls the crook "a symbol of domination" and "a thing of the past." She adds that it isn't something that should be in the movie, as asks Cooley if he would "please consider removing Bo Peep’s crook from the final animation?"

Bo Peep didn't appear in Toy Story 3, so this is the first time that audiences will be seeing her in some time. Due to the rest of the changes in her style, the crook is one of the only signifiers left to let people know that this is in fact Bo Peep, and not an entirely different character. That said, we can see PETA's point— would the kind and loving Bo, the love of Woody's life, be prone to using such a cruel item? It might be historical, but if Bo can change up the rest of her look, why not finish the job?

All of this might be a moot argument— the film is coming in June, and animators may not have the time to de-crook Bo Peep. Then again, in the world of computer animation, anything could be possible. Getting shepherd crooks removed from every live Christmas Eve pageant around the world would be a much harder task. Will Pixar (and Cooley) listen to PETA's pleas, or will the crook stay in play? Time and toys will tell.

By no hook and possibly no crook, Toy Story 4 will come alive on June 21.

Tag: Movies
Tag: News
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Bo Peep
Tag: peta

Make Your Inbox Important

Get our newsletter and you’ll be delivered the most interesting stories, videos and interviews weekly.

Sign-up breaker
Sign out:

More Stories

Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Tom Hanks
Toy Story 4
Development: Toy Story 4 cast wraps up voice work, Deadpool 2 director tackles vampire graphic novel and more
Don Kaye
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Keanu Reeves
Kenau Reeves Toy Story
Tim Allen let slip that Keanu Reeves has a mystery Buzz Lightyear-esque role in Toy Story 4
Josh Weiss
Nov 22, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Pixar
Tag: Toy Story
Toy Story 4 ducky bunny
Toy Story 4 introduces Key & Peele's characters in second teaser for Pixar sequel
Jacob Oller
Nov 13, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 0
Tag: Toy Story 4
Tag: Pixar
Forky
Get to know Forky, the talking fork in crisis at the center of Toy Story 4
Brian Silliman
Nov 12, 2018
Comment count Comment count: Trending 1