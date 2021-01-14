Peter Mark Richman, prolific character actor across 8 decades, dies at 93

Peter Mark Richman, a prolific character actor who worked in the industry for eight decades and racked up over 150 credits, has died. Deadline is reporting that he passed away from natural causes at the age of 93.

His guest spots ran the gamut, with plenty of genre represented. One role was for "The Neutral Zone” episode of Star Trek: The Next Generation, where he played Ralph Offenhouse, a human financier who was cryogenically frozen in 1994 and awoken hundreds of years later by the USS Enterprise-D.

Richman also acted in The Twilight Zone episode "The Fear," where he played Robert Franklin, a trooper who is dispatched to a cabin in the woods, where he and a recuperating New York City socialite face a mysterious alien force. He also guest starred as two different characters in two episodes of the sci-fi/horror series The Outer Limits: Professor Ian Fraser in "The Borderland" and Jefferson Rome in "The Probe."

Other notable television work included roles on Alfred Hitchcock Presents, The Man from U.N.C.L.E., Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, The Six Million Dollar Man, Wonder Woman, Charlie's Angels, The Incredible Hulk, Fantasy Island, Galactica 1980, and Knight Rider.

Richman's acting also extended to the big screen, including playing Charles McCulloch, one of the bad guys in 1989’s Friday the 13th Part VIII: Jason Takes Manhattan.

Later on in his career, Richman moved into voice work. He had several roles on Batman: The Animated Series (1994) and Superman: The Animated Series (1999). He also voiced Old Peter Parker in Spider-Man: The Animated Series (1996).

Richman is arguably best known for some of his recurring roles on television, especially playing Reverend Snow on Three’s Company and Lawrence Carson on Beverly Hills, 90210.

An artist of many mediums, Richman not only acted on the large and small screen (as well as on Broadway), but also had several of his one-act plays produced, several of his novels and short stories published, and was an accomplished painter with 17 one-man exhibitions.

He is survived by his wife of 67 years, Helen Richman, and his five children. Memorial contributions in honor of Richman can be made to the Motion Picture Television Fund.