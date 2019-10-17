WIRE Buzz: Peter Pan riff 'Wendy' drops surprise first look; The Shed trailer; more

A beloved children’s story is getting a reimagining from an equally-beloved indie figure. Oscar-nominated Beasts of the Southern Wild director Benh Zeitlin is headed back to his work with kids with Wendy, a take on Peter Pan focused on the heroine’s time in the magical land.

Little was known about the project ahead of today’s press release, as Zeitlin has laid low since his first feature’s 2012 smash entrance onto the indie scene, but fans got a first look and a release date to accompany a synopsis. Take a look at Wendy (Devin France):

Another image shows off the ensemble, featuring actors France, Yashua Mack, Gage Naquin, Gavin Naquin, Romyri Ross, Ahmad Cage, and Krzysztof Meyn:

Co-written by Zeitlin and his sister, Eliza, Wendy makes Peter Pan into a “ragtag epic” that’s been focused entirely on its title character’s perspective. “Lost on a mysterious island where aging and time have come unglued, Wendy must fight to save her family, her freedom, and the joyous spirit of youth from the deadly peril of growing up,” the official synposis reads.

Wendy hits theaters on Feb. 28, 2020.

Next, a new indie horror’s trailer says that vampires — not living well — are the best revenge against bullies. In The Shed, a nerd finds an ancient bloodsucker in his backyard and decides there’s no better use for the evil being than teaching some mean kids a lesson. Well, "kids" being used loosely here. Writer/director Frank Sabatella decided maybe Stephen King’s morality tales were a bit too schmaltzy, and just went really nasty with this one.

Starring Jay Jay Warren, Cody Kostro, Sofia Happonen, Timothy Bottoms, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, and Frank Whaley, The Shed flips Carrie on its head and gives the bullied a new supernatural way out — even if it perpetuates a cycle of violence.

The Shed hits theaters and On Demand on Nov. 15.

Finally, the latest in the neverending stream of Stephen King content — the CBS All Access TV adaptation of The Stand — has added an actor almost as iconic as King himself: Greg Kinnear. Ok, maybe a bit less iconic, but still a fun choice.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated and Emmy-winning actor will play Glen Bateman, one of the survivors of the story’s society-eradicating superflu. A sociology professor who teams with others in Boulder to venture to the ancient seer Mother Abagail (Whoopi Goldberg), Bateman is one of the many that come face to face with one of King’s most terrifying villains, the supernatural and possibly eternal evil of Randall Flagg (Alexander Skarsgård).

Josh Boone and Ben Cavell are adapting the sprawling post-apocalyptic tale, which also includes James Marsden, Amber Heard, Heather Graham, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, and Hamish Linklater in its large ensemble.

A previous miniseries adapted the book back in 1994, with CBS All Access’ version of The Stand not yet having announced a release date.