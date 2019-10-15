WIRE Buzz: Neil Patrick Harris plugs into Matrix 4; Heather Graham makes a Stand; more

If you made a bet that Neil Patrick Harris was done with science-fiction following his appearance in Starship Troopers, then you may have just lost some money. Harris has now plugged into one of the biggest sci-fi franchises there is.

Variety reports that the notorious NPH has entered the ensemble cast of the fourth installment in The Matrix franchise. He will join returning stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss, as well as series newcomer Yahya Abdul-Mateen. Nothing is known about the plot of the movie as of yet, and there are no details about what part Harris could be playing. Though Variety mentions a rumor about the film involving a "young Morpheus," we highly doubt that Harris will be playing that role.

Lana Wachowski will write and direct the new film for Warner Bros., following years of rumors of possible reboots and revivals. Harris recently starred in all three seasons of A Series of Unfortunate Events on Netflix, and is also a Tony-winning stage actor. Here's hoping that Wachowski gives him a musical number — the Matrix films have seen weirder things.

In further casting news today, Heather Graham is gearing up to join the new adaptation of Stephen King's The Stand on CBS All Access.

Deadline reports that Graham will play the role of Rita Blakemoor, a rich woman who finds herself unprepared for the super-flu that causes havoc in the early parts of the tale. She joins an ever-growing cast that includes James Marsden, Amber Heard, Odessa Young, Jovan Adepo, Owen Teague, Henry Zaga, Brad William Henke, Eion Bailey, Katherine McNamara, Hamish Linklater, Alexander Skarsgård, and Whoopi Goldberg.

This adaptation is being written by Josh Boone and Ben Cavell, and will tell the tale of a world caught in a cosmic battle of good and evil following most of the world's inhabitants falling victim to a plague.

There is no set release date for this new version of King's classic.

Ronald D. Moore's latest space epic for television, For All Mankind, got a nice boost of confidence today as it has been renewed for a second season before its inaugural season has even premiered. The Wrap reports that the Apple TV+ series has already been renewed.

This fresh galactic epic from Moore will feature Joel Kinnaman, and focus on a world where the space race never ended. Michael Dorman, Sarah Jones, Shantel VanSanten, Wrenn Schmidt, and Jodi Balfour also star. It is one of several new shows that will debut with the service, including See with Jason Momoa.

For All Mankind will receive its official series premiere at the same time the Apple TV+ streaming service does: Nov. 1.