WIRE Buzz: Portals horror anthology trailer; Snowpiercer art; Nancy Drew reviews

Anyone that was playing video games in the mid-2000s knows how magical, frustrating, and downright scary a portal can be. Even if moviegoers were never gamers testing an experimental portal gun, they know what they’re getting into with the anthology film Portals. Things are getting Twilight Zone-y as portals to...somewhere else...are popping up all over the world. Now four directors are tackling spooky sci-fi stories about them — and fans have a trailer to whet their transdimensional appetites.

From directors Eduardo Sanchez (The Blair Witch Project), Gregg Hale (V/H/S 2), Timo Tjahjanto (The ABCs of Death), and Liam O’Donnell (Beyond Skyline), these stories explore the people running from and going into these freaky portals. And with directors like that, it’s not hard to guess that the trailer is going to be scary.

Take a look:

Video of Portals - Official Trailer

The doorways themselves aren’t that scary, but what lies on the other side (and the mayhem they cause on this side) certainly set the stage for some off-putting shenanigans. The worst part may be that someone can go back and forth between them.

Portals will open in theaters and On Demand on Oct. 25.

Next, the Snowpiercer TV show has already begun inspiring artists with its take on Bong Joon-ho’s film — and with it all based on a graphic novel, it makes sense that the depictions are gorgeous. The TNT show (now that it’ll no longer be on TBS after all) owes its cool aesthetic to the 1982 French graphic novel Le Transperceneige and, though it’s getting a new graphic novel of its own, has already earned its share of fan art.

Premiering some of this art at New York Comic Con (where Snowpiercer had a panel addressing its first season) were comic artists Jason Badower, Pop Mhan, and Mac Rey, all of whom captured the imposing train and the abject horror of its frozen world in their pieces.

Check them out:

Snowpiercer hits TV in Spring of 2020.

Finally, Nancy Drew reviews are beginning to drop and the mixed consensus among critics is that The CW’s take on the mystery-solving teen is is closely-linked to its companion show, Riverdale. Currently, the show sits at exactly 50% on Rotten Tomatoes, splitting critics right down the middle.

The same “self-conscious extravagance” as the show about sexy teens and serial killers may alternatively lure or repel would-be viewers, with star Kennedy McMann “credible as the wised-up, slightly jaded, imperfect version of the spunky teenage sleuth,” but the driving force of the series simply doesn’t hook as well as it needs to. Variety writes that “the mystery is fundamentally uninteresting,” though the ghost-ridden caper (real ghosts) still managed to please its fair share of reviewers.

Fans can decide for themselves when the show premieres tonight, Oct. 9.