Preacher ended production in the most Preacher way possible, and its showrunner weighs in

** Spoiler warning: The following story reveals key details about Preacher's series finale. **

The entirety of Preacher’s four-season run on AMC was, in a word, bananas. It would’ve been impossible to adapt Garth Ennis and Steve Dillon’s Vertigo comic any other way, but Preacher is perhaps most impressive for sticking to its bonkers guns until the very end. The God-seeking show finally came to a close on Sunday with its series finale, and showrunner Sam Catlin had some shocking (but like “of COURSE” shocking) details about Preacher’s final oddball moments. Including how the Christian messiah killed the leader of the Third Reich.

Speaking to EW, Caflin (who developed Preacher alongside Seth Rogen and Evan Goldberg) answered questions about happy endings, vampires, and more—but the most interesting thing was how production on the series came to a close in the most fitting way possible.

“The very last thing we ever shot on the main unit was Hitler saying, ‘Jew!’ and Jesus saying, ‘You’re damn right!’ and killing him,” Caflin said. “That was how we wrapped the entire show.” How else could a show like this possibly end?

Noah Taylor’s Hilter and Tyson Ritter’s Jesus have been characters in the show for a while (even if the latter’s role has had the complexities of also being Christ’s last descendant Humperdoo), so this final confrontation is just as celestially satisfying as Dominic Cooper’s Jesse Custer finally meeting God ... before the Saint of Killers kind of takes over. “It’s sort of like Prince Charles wearily takes the throne after the Queen dies. I don’t think there’ll be any big changes,” Caflin said of the regime shift.

As for the rest of the show, comic fidelity got its day as Eugene achieves superstardom while Cassidy the vampire meets the sun (“It isn’t about suicide, it’s just about, it’s time to move on, it’s time to try this next thing,” Caflin said). Preacher’s mad reign has come to a close, but the cult hit will still be surprising those lucky enough to stumble upon its weirdness for years to come. Some shows have lackluster series finales. Unanswered questions and unexplored plotlines. Some, like Preacher, promise the ultimate showdown between Jesus and Hitler.