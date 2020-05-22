Latest Stories

clouds around supermassive black hole
Tag: Science
Why are black holes surrounded by a haze of eerie clouds, and do they eat them?
Pac-Man official
Tag: Games
An AI built Pac-Man from the ground up just by watching people play Pac-Man
Penny Dreadful City of Angels
Tag: Fangrrls
Look of the Week: Natalie Dormer's Penny Dreadful shape-shifting style
What We Do in the Shadows
Tag: TV
What We Do in the Shadows will vamp it up for a third blood-sucking season on FX
T Cover
More info i
Credit: IDW Publishing
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News

Simon Furman breaks down 'bot battles in IDW's new Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1

Contributed by
ComicsMe.jpg
Jeff Spry
May 22, 2020
Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Transformers
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Exclusives

Powering up for late July is a fresh tale of Autobots vs Decepticons as IDW Publishing primes itself to release Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1 — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek inside all the machine-driven mayhem.

Written by legendary Transformers writer Simon Furman and paired with arresting artwork courtesy of Guido Guidi (Transformers) and John-Paul Bove (Judge Dredd), this four-issue miniseries charges back to unleash a new chapter set within the original Transformers comic book universe. 

More Transformers

transformers.jpg
Ranking the top 20 characters from the original Transformers animated series
important toy news
Batman, UNO, toilet paper, a life-sized Xenomorph, and more exciting new toys

Following the raging success of last year's Transformers ’84 #0 one-shot, the plotline picks up as the Cybertronian Civil War churns on. Decepticon scientist Shockwave has encountered an insurmountable obstacle to the Decepticon’s hard-won victory and subjugation of the planet: an imposing menace named Megatron!

T-1

Credit: IDW Publishing

Join Furman in our four-page unlettered preview of the premiere issue of Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1 below, as he dissects the panels with his deep knowledge of the new project and the entire Transformers saga.

T-4

Credit: IDW Publishing

PAGE 1

"As with Transformers ’84 #0, Punch (or, rather, Counterpunch here) takes on the role of omniscient narrator for Secrets & Lies, from some unspecified point in the future – while also featuring in the main action, playing for both sides as it were. His cross-factional nature allows him a unique take on events. We’re back on Cybertron here, at the height of the civil war that gripped the planet (before the Ark was launched and subsequently crash-landed on Earth), and much more of this mini-series is set on the Transformers’ homeworld – exploring aspects of the conflict (and characters) never seen before."

T-5

Credit: IDW Publishing

PAGE 2

"One of the missing bits of Cybertronian story I really wanted to get into was something alluded to by Megatron in Marvel’s Transformers #1 (story page 4, panel 3), namely the notion of rebuilding Cybertron as a (mobile) cosmic dreadnought. It’s never really followed up on in the Marvel series, but we really get into it here (and, in fact, forms the backbone of Secrets & Lies). And yes, here’s Skyfire – the name given to Jetfire in the animated TV series. I know what you’re thinking, Jetfire was created on Earth, in Transformers (US) #11… or was he? Maybe… he pre-existed on Cybertron, as in the cartoon series (where, as here, he functioned as a scientist), and was re-created."

T-6

Credit: IDW Publishing

PAGE 3

"Also in the animated TV series, Starscream and Skyfire were established as fellow scientists (and friends, or colleagues) – a link I’ve appropriated here. Of course, Counterpunch is deeply involved in everything, and what we’re building up to is something the Marvel comics showcased quite a bit, the rivalry (or maybe difference of opinion/tactics) between Megatron and Shockwave."

T-7

Credit: IDW Publishing

PAGE 4

"The attack on Stanix is also referenced by Optimus Prime in Transformers ’84 #0, dovetailing the narratives somewhat. Ratbat made his U.S. comic book debut in TF US #27, which established his role (on Cybertron) as the Decepticons’ fuel auditor, and here he plays a bigger role in the unfolding events. By the way, Shockwave’s solution (on the following pages) provides another key twist to established/formative events in Transformers (Marvel) #1."

T-2

Credit: IDW Publishing

IDW's Transformers '84: Secrets & Lies #1 lands in comic shops on July 29.

Tag: Movies
Tag: Comics
Tag: News
Tag: Transformers
Tag: IDW Publishing
Tag: Interviews
Tag: comic previews
Tag: Exclusives

Make Your Inbox Important

Like Comic-Con. Except every week in your inbox.

Sign-up breaker