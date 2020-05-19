Image Comics celebrates Savage Dragon #250 with a 100-page Super Spectacular

Image Comics' Savage Dragon has been one of the indie publisher's longest-running titles since it was first unleashed in July of 1992 by creator and Image co-founder Erik Larsen.

The hulking, razor-crested crusader was brought to life by Larsen way back when he was in grade school. He later refined the memory-challenged humanoid into the green-skinned, self-healing mutant who became a Chicago cop clashing with the city's infestation of superfreak criminals after being discovered in a flaming field.

Savage Dragon holds the distinction of being one of two titles to herald Image Comics' revolutionary 1992 launch, along with Spawn, which are both still being published today. Larsen has kept his muscular hero relevant and vital for his entire 28-year run as both writer and artist, and in July will celebrate the 250th issue with a 100-Page Super Spectacular packed with an all-star roster of talent — and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive look at the supersized edition alongside Larsen's reflections.

Credit: Image Comics

Image's milestone anniversary issue is an overwhelming culmination that sets the stage for the next phase of comics’ most uncompromising series with its most startling story yet, as sinister forces have conspired against Malcolm Dragon and his family and readers can't be certain as to whether this is a pivotal turning point, or possibly the end.

Leaping into comic shops on July 15, Savage Dragon #250 also showcases a riot of rowdy variant covers by Walt Simonson, Rob Liefeld, Frank Cho, and Erik Larsen & Ryan Ottley.

Credit: Image Comics