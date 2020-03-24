Latest Stories

Project Blue Book podcast 2.10: Aidan Gillen on that season finale twist in 'Operation Mainbrace'
The Walking Dead season finale delayed, airing as a 'special' later in the year
The Mandalorian: Michael Biehn set to further complicate bounty hunting profession in Season 2
The women raised to be spies in Black Widow, Alias, and Hanna
L-R: Aidan Gillen as Dr. J. Allen Hynek and Michael Malarkey as Captain Michael Quinn in HISTORY’s Project Blue Book: "Operation Mainbrace" (Credit: HISTORY)
Project Blue Book podcast 2.10: Aidan Gillen on that season finale twist in 'Operation Mainbrace'

Mar 24, 2020

We've made it to the end of Project Blue Book Season 2 with the season finale, "Operation Mainbrace," and the writers certainly left us with a huge cliffhanger to sweat over for the duration. 

Per the urging of Senator John F. Kennedy (Caspar Phillipson), Dr. J. Allen Hynek (Aidan Gillen) and Captain Michael Quinn (Michael Malarkey) head out to sea to investigate some very strange sightings. It's up to the pair to keep a twitchy Naval Admiral (Colm Feore) from starting a war against the Russians, as they try to determine if something under the ocean is alien, or something else. 

Meanwhile back at the base in Ohio, General Harding (Neal McDonough) and General Valentine (Michael Harney) summon Mimi Hynek (Laura Mennell) to give a deposition regarding her relationship with Susie Miller (Ksenia Solo). As it turns out, her lingering anger opens the door for quite the confrontation...

As if all of that wasn't enough, the episode ends with us all asking — what happened to Quinn?!

Project Blue Book Season 2 Operation Mainbrace

Michael Malarkey as Captain Michael Quinn in HISTORY’s Project Blue Book: "Operation Mainbrace" (Credit: HISTORY)

**SPOILER WARNING: There are spoilers for Project Blue Book's "Operation Mainbrace" episode below!**

For the Season 2 finale of the Project Blue Book: The Official Podcast, SYFY WIRE senior producer and host Tara Bennett brings it to a close with executive producer/creator David O'Leary, executive producer/showrunner Sean Jablonski, and actor Aidan Gillen to unpack everything that happens in "Operation Mainbrace." There's Mimi and Susie's emotionally fraught talk, and the troubles at sea for #HyneQuinn. And then, last but in no way least, is that major cliffhanger involving Quinn, featuring the return of a very familiar face who might give Hynek some answers. 

 

We ask the questions that will keep you thinking as we hopefully await the news of a Project Blue Book Season 3. Until we get that news, we thank you, our listeners for each and every download and stream all season long. Please share it with your friends, and encourage binge-watching and listening for those who have yet to give Project Blue Book (and our podcast) a try!

As always, if you enjoy the podcast, please leave a review for us on iTunes. Reviews and shares help the podcast rank on playlists, and help boost overall awareness for the actual series. 

In the meantime, you can watch Season 2 episodes on HISTORY.com. And for more information on the series and cases explored, check out HISTORY'S Project Blue Book.

 

