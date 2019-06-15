Latest Stories

Stranger Things Season 3
Quench your Stranger Things thirst with this refreshing extended New Coke ad
Stranger Things Season 3
Credit: Netflix
Jeff Spry
Jun 15, 2019

For avid SYFY WIRE readers too young to have experienced the overly-sugared sensation of New Coke when it debuted across America in 1985, you didn't miss much. But for the young Hawkins heroes of Netflix' Stranger Things, Coca-Cola's fatal marketing mistake was all the rage that one perfect summer.

Stranger Things S3

Credit: Netflix

Last week we brought you news of the venerable soft drink titan's decision to ink a marketing tie-in deal with The Duffer Brothers' smash series in its third season arriving on July 4, and the faux New Coke commercial depicting a happy pair of thirsty pals out for an eventful evening at the Starcourt Mall's neon-lit movieplex.  

Now Stranger Things' Twitter has dropped an extended trailer of this awesome ad starring Steve and Dustin checkin' out a fave flick on Friday night. Take a sip:

While the original clip clocked in at just 38 seconds, this longer version adds nearly another full minute of images and scenes, including a longer sequence at the snack bar as the flirty female vendor pours Steve a frosty cup of New Coke, and a funny section where Dustin reveals his tasty recipe for the ultimate movie theater snack by dumping a whole box of Milk Duds into his jumbo tub of buttered popcorn.

Stranger Things S3 Slice

Credit: Netflix

Are you psyched for Stranger Things Season 3 and do you think you might try this salty-sweet concoction next time you're out viewing the latest Hollywood release?

