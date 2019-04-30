Quentin Tarantino says his Star Trek film remains a 'possibility'

It's looking like the U.S.S. Enterprise might need to stock up on some Red Apple cigarettes.

Back in late 2017, a report started circulating that director Quentin Tarantino was looking to helm a Star Trek feature film based on an idea he pitched to J.J. Abrams. Naturally, there was some discussion about how a filmmaker with such a distinct personal style could operate in any existing IP, let alone one as established as Star Trek.

Since then, the online conversation about the project has waned, but according to the director, it remains on the table. In an interview with /Film, Tarantino said his Star Trek film is still "a very big possibility."

"I haven’t been dealing with those guys for a while cause I’ve been making my movie, but we’ve talked about a story and a script. The script has been written and when I emerge my head like Punxsutawney Phil, post-Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, we’ll pick up talking about it again," he said.

Basically, Tarantino's been eyeballs-deep in work for his upcoming Manson-era flick, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, so Star Trek has been on the back burner. But it seems like it could move into development after his current project hits theaters on July 26.

Details about Tarantino's Trek outing have been vague, at best — other than that he definitely wants it to be R-rated. Franchise regular Simon Pegg, who plays Scotty in Abrams' Kelvin timeline, has tried to temper expectations while still assuring fans it wouldn't be "Pulp Fiction in space." Meanwhile, everyone from William Shatner to Patrick Stewart to Zachary Quinto has expressed interest in the project over the past several months.

It's also unclear if the script that's in place was written by The Revenant scribe Mark L. Smith, whose involvement was reported just weeks after the film was first announced.

Lately, the franchise has been focusing its efforts on the small screen, with several new projects lined up in addition to Star Trek: Discovery, which just wrapped its second season on CBS All Access. Still, it's been reported that a couple of sequels are being floated around for the next big-screen Trek outing, which hasn't happened since 2016's Star Trek Beyond.

Would you interested in seeing Quentin Tarantino take on the world (galaxy?) of Star Trek? Let us know in the comments.