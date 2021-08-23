Roku hunts down Season 2 of Quibi's 'Most Dangerous Game' with Umbrella Academy star in the lead

Quibi, the now-defunct streaming platform of bite-sized television content that went bust last winter, is rising from the grave. Well, not entirely, but Roku, which purchased all of the service's original titles earlier this year, is finally digging into the diverse catalogue of leftover titles with a second season of Nick Santora's Most Dangerous Game.

Santora — who co-created the project alongside Josh Harmon and Scott Elder — is back as writer and executive producer.

“The response we’ve seen to Most Dangerous Game on The Roku Channel has been tremendous, and I’m thrilled to be bringing another action-packed season to streamers," he said in a statement. "Season 2 will be set in New York and let’s just say, it’ll be a whole new game.”

Two-time Oscar winner Christoph Waltz (Django Unchained) is slated to return as Miles Sellers, the charismatic CEO of The Tiro Fund, a centuries-old front for a business in which crazed big game hunters pay exorbitant amounts of money to track the most dangerous prey in the world: human beings. The Umbrella Academy's David Castañeda replaces Liam Hemsworth as the show's new lead character, Victor Suero, a down-on-his-luck fighter who agrees to participate in the deadly game in order to save his sister.

Video of Most Dangerous Game | Official Trailer | The Roku Channel

“When I read the script I couldn’t sleep for a few days," said Castañeda. "Thinking of a man given the opportunity of making money to provide for his sister — it reminded me of my family, their struggle and ingenuity in necessity. This story will connect with them and hopefully many more. Also, Christoph Waltz is the man. I can’t wait to jump on this opportunity with Roku and bring the streamers along for a thrilling ride.”

“Audiences gravitated towards the dynamic storytelling and uncompromising action of Season 1," added Colin Davis, Roku’s Head of Scripted Content. "Nick Santora’s script for Season 2 takes the thrill to the next level in New York and with David Castañeda joining Christoph Waltz, it was an easy decision to bring Most Dangerous Game back for another season.”

Production will take place in New York City, but a fixed premiere date is still on the horizon.

The brunt of Quibi's shows are now available to stream on The Roku Channel. They include a number of genre titles — 50 States of Fright, The Stranger, and Don't Look Deeper — that could also see renewed life in the form of future seasons, if they find new life among Roku viewers.