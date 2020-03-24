WIRE Buzz: Sean Astin's Goonies audition; Minecraft ISS tour; Quibi's Most Dangerous Game trailer

What’s better than a blast of nostalgia from one of The Goonies? A throwback video in the service of charity! That’s what Stranger Things, Lord of the Rings, and — yes — Goonies star Sean Astin pursued when he published his audition tape for the Richard Donner-directed film that became an ‘80s classic.

Astin posted the video on Instagram as a way to raise money for the Red Cross, and if anyone can convince genre fans to donate, it’ll be this goofy teen trying out for Mikey. The scene in question — involving his parents going on the game show Let's Make a Deal — doesn’t appear in the film and was possibly just a chance for the room to get a sense for Astin, but it’s certainly indicative of how well he’d end up fitting the role.

Check it out:

“Never before seen footage!!! My Goonies Audition,” Astin wrote on the post’s introduction. “I’ve been waiting 35 years to share this with you! While we’re in this tough spot, may we all share a spirit of adventure. Please DONATE $1 to the @americanredcross right now & if you can, GIVE BLOOD. Go to redcrossblood.org”

Astin and Feldman once pitched a sequel to The Goonies, but the next way the franchise will live on is through a Fox series about kids making a shot-for-shot remake of the film.

Next, kids stuck at home due to quarantine have a new educational outlet: Minecraft. The building-block game has already hosted everything from sci-fi antics to elementary school graduation ceremonies to libraries full of suppressed reporting. Now, it’s taking kids on Magic School Bus-esque adventures to places otherwise impossible to visit, like the International Space Station.

According to the Washington Post, Minecraft company Mojang added lots of lessons from the Minecraft: Education Edition to the game’s marketplace for free, including a NASA-approved ISS tour, a trip visiting Washington D.C.’s historic landmarks, and an exploration of the human eye.

Video of Minecraft Global Monthly Student Challenge: INTERNATIONAL SPACE STATION (May 2019)

Twelve of these worlds are free now on the Marketplace, letting kids learn a little while playing around in the craftable game.

Finally, humans are once again the prey in a classic story of people hunting people. Most Dangerous Game, the Quibi series coming from Nick Santora, pits a desperate and terminally ill Liam Hemsworth against a series of murderers in a game orchestrated by a mysterious master played by Christoph Waltz.

The full trailer for the series sets up the stakes: $24.5M for 24 hours of survival. Time to get paranoid.

Take a look:

Video of Most Dangerous Game | Official Trailer | Quibi

No, this dystopian bloodsport isn’t like tag or paintball — this is for keeps...though who knows what kind of horrible trophy would be taken from taking down a Hemsworth. The series looks to blend The Purge and The Hunt into a survival tale with plenty of action.

Sarah Gadon, Zach Cherry, Aaron Poole, Christopher Webster, Billy Burke, and Natasha Bordizzo join Hemsworth and Waltz in the full cast. Most Dangerous Game, one of the service’s “Movies in Chapters” titles, will debut when Quibi launches on April 6.