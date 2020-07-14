WIRE Buzz: First peek at Ridley Scott’s Raised by Wolves; Kelly Marie Tran heads to Monsterland; more

HBO Max is teasing its upcoming lineup of original shows, and buried in its new fast-paced trailer is what appears to be the world’s first glimpse at Raised by Wolves, the long-developing sci-fi series from Ridley Scott.

Blink and you might miss it, but the few seconds of footage HBO Max showed off in the new teaser for the dystopian series is definitely enough to give viewers a solid idea of Raised by Wolves’ sleek-yet-gritty visual style. From a sterile pod-filled room to a bleak desert landscape, and back to an android walking straight into a barrage of inhuman, unfriendly fire, the sci-fi portion of this early peek bears a little resemblance to the spacey interiors in Scott’s most recent Alien movies — especially 2012’s Prometheus.

Check it out below, where the footage begins just after the one-minute mark:

Raised by Wolves’ story revolves around a pair of androids (named in Scott’s familiar allegorical fashion simply as “Mother” and “Father”) as they set out to colonize a distant planet by raising human children. Human conflicts of belief enter the picture, though, leading to conflicts of a decidedly more physical kind — as the short preview teases.

Starring Travis Fimmel, Amanda Collin, Abubakar Salim, Winta McGrath, Niamh Algar, Felix Jamieson, Ethan Hazzard, Jordan Loughran, Aasiya Shah, and Ivy Wong, Raised by Wolves’ 10-episode season doesn’t yet have a debut date, but it’s set to arrive as an HBO Max exclusive.

Also featured in the streamer's kitchen-sink teaser are quick flashes of EP Jordan Peele’s Lovecraft Country (including a close-up look inside a monster mouth), the upcoming season of Doom Patrol, the well-brined Seth Rogen movie An American Pickle, and a montage of all the animated series that an HBO Max subscription will net you now and in the months to come.

Rose Tico’s time in the Star Wars universe may be finished for now, but actor Kelly Marie Tran is already off to explore other dangers in faraway places.

Tran, who got her breakout role by becoming BFFs in The Last Jedi with Rebel scum Finn (Jon Boyega), has signed on to Hulu’s upcoming Monsterland, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Announced last year as an adaptation of fantastical short stories from author Nathan Ballingrud’s North American Lake Monsters, the anthology-style series brings “broken people driven to desperate acts in an attempt to repair their lives” in contact with “mermaids, fallen angels, and other strange beasts.”

Tran reportedly will appear in a single episode titled "Iron River, MI" as Lauren, a bride-to-be who comes home to her Michigan hometown, where her best friend disappeared when they were still teens. Produced by Annapurna Television and created, written, and executive produced by Mary Laws (Preacher), other Monsterland episodes also will feature previously-revealed stars like Jonathan Tucker (Westworld), Kaitlyn Dever (Booksmart), and Mike Colter (Luke Cage). Hulu hasn’t yet given Monsterland a premiere date.

For a movie based on a mobile game, this actually sounds pretty scary: Jen and Sylvia Soska (aka the Soska Sisters) have signed on to produce, write, and direct Unseen, an upcoming horror movie based on the BlindSide mobile adventure game, according to THR.

The audio-only game "popular with both blind and sighted users" relies on sounds cues to dial up the tension, giving the big-screen version a suitably frightening jumping-off point. In Unseen, a Boston couple wakes up in a terrifying new reality they don’t recognize, and must fight their way to understanding — all while in the presence of “a strange new species, one for which light is not a priority,” according to the report.

“Unseen is a horror film experience completely unlike any other before it. This film will truly bring the fear of the unknown to life by putting the focus of storytelling on what you hear,” the Soska Sisters (American Mary, Rabid) said in a statement quoted by THR. There’s no early world on a release date for Unseen, so we’ll be keeping an ear to the ground for future details.