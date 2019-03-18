WIRE Buzz: Rami Malek goes silent for podcast; Body at Brighton Rock gets trailer; more

After his Oscar-winning performance as Freddie Mercury in Bohemian Rhapsody, Rami Malek is heading to podcasts. The new podcast, titled Blackout, stars Malek as a small-town radio DJ who fights to keep his community safe after the power-grid goes down from coast to coast, per The Hollywood Reporter.

The eight-episode podcast hails from QCODE, a new storytelling company headed by former CAA agent Rob Herting, alongside Automatik and Grandview. Endeavor Audio will also produce alongside Malek and creator Scott Conroy.

"Scott and Rami have done a wonderful job creating and crafting this grounded and hyper-realistic story about [a] systemic breakdown in society and chaos giving way to heroes," Herting said about the project. "They have built a world that we are excited to share with listeners and a world that we are going to continue to expand on and explore."

There's also a visual trailer for the podcast, which shows some scattered, grainy footage as Malek narrates the ominous line: "The funny thing about silence, though, if you sit with it long enough, you might hear something that was there all along."

Video of BLACKOUT - Trailer

The first two episodes of Blackout will premiere Mar. 19. New episodes will be available for listening every Tuesday.

(via The Hollywood Reporter)

Next up, the suspense/horror Body at Brighton Rock has a new trailer. The film from writer/director Roxanne Benjamin just had its world premiere at SXSW last week and is now gearing up for a late-April release.

The film stars Karina Fontes as Wendy, a seasonal employee at a mountainous state park who takes on a tougher-than-normal trail assignment at the end of the season. After she takes a wrong turn and ends up deep in the backcountry, she stumbles upon what might be the sight of a vicious murder.

Once she's stranded with no communication, Wendy has to spend the night deep in the wilderness and prove to everyone (and herself) that she's strong enough to make it.

Video of Body At Brighton Rock - Official Trailer

Body at Brighton Rock will hit theaters and on-demand starting Apr. 26. You can check out the official website to see if the film will be playing anywhere near you.

(via Magnolia Pictures)

Finally, the LEGO Ideas crowdsourcing platform has led to another new playset. Starting Apr. 1, LEGO Ideas' Steamboat Willie set will be available for purchase.

The inspiration behind the set was Disney's 1928 short, Steamboat Willie, which is best remembered for introducing the world to Mickey and Minnie Mouse. It comes with the S.S. Willie, which has steam pipes that move up and down and paddle wheels that rotate when the boat is pushed along. Of course, it also includes brand new minifigures of both Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse.

LEGO

LEGO took to Twitter to celebrate the latest crowd-funded set, which has also yielded the house from The Flinstones, the TRON: Legacy light cycles, and a Voltron playset.

While the set will be available for purchase on Apr. 1, no official price has been announced at this time.

(via LEGO)