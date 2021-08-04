'Rick and Morty' gets more existential than usual in Gundam-inspired anime short

Director Takashi Sano (Tower of God) and Sola Entertainment return to the world of Rick and Morty with a second anime short about the smartest man in the multiverse and his put-upon grandson.

Tying into the most recent episode of the fifth season, "Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil)" tackles some heady themes, including notions of free will, overpopulation, and a future intelligence with the power of rapid time travel. While the adult-oriented cartoon from Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon has never been afraid to get existential, things get dialed up to 11 here. We're still trying to decode the plot, which culminates with the arrival of a massive Gundam-like mecha known as Gotron.

“Director Sano had such a blast making his last Rick and Morty anime short, 'Rick and Morty vs Genocider,' that when it came time to find a director to create their own spin on 'GoTron,' he was the obvious choice," Jason DeMarco, co-creator of Toonami and Senrior VP/Creative Director for Adult Swim, exclusively tells SYFY WIRE. "As always, his direction and characterization was brilliant, because beyond being a gifted director, he is a true fan of the show. We are thrilled with the result, and are planning on even more Rick and Morty anime shorts with Takashi Sano and others."

Watch the short below:

Video of Summer Meets God (Rick Meets Evil) | Rick and Morty | adult swim

The first seven episodes of Rick and Morty Season 5 are now available to stream on the Adult Swim website for cable subscribers. Episode 8, "Rickternal Friendshine of the Spotless Mort," airs this coming Sunday, Aug. 8, at 11 p.m. ET. A sixth season is already on the way.

"There’ll be more Rick and Morty before you know it this time," Spencer Grammer, the regular voice of Summer told SYFY WIRE ahead of the Season 5 premiere. "Unlike the many other times before where we [were] just making you all wait."