Daisy Ridley still isn't falling for Josh Gad's star-studded Star Wars inquisition

Ever since they worked together on Murder on the Orient Express, Josh Gad has been ceaselessly interrogating Daisy Ridley for Star Wars secrets. He bombarded her constantly about Star Wars: The Last Jedi (even enlisting the assistance of Dame Judi Dench), but Ridley never cracked. Now that Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is imminent, Gad is giving it all one final push — will Olaf be able to break Rey?

Olaf Gad isn't playing fair, either. Not only does he unleash a whole new bunch of questions at Ridley about Rey's parentage and so forth, he also brings some celebrity friends into the mix yet again. Anna Kendrick pops up asking if Skywalker is singular or plural. And then Tony Hale just openly asks "who is the Skywalker?"

Ridley doesn't buckle, though, even as Gad starts to unravel. Awkwafina then pops in, as does Sterling K. Brown, and many others. Even Pedro Pascal and Gina Carano of The Mandalorian appear, trying to entice Daisy by saying, "Come on, we're in the family!"

Take a look at the star-studded interrogation courtesy of Gad's Instagram right here:

Nope, not even Tina Fey pitching ideas, or Gad breaking out the ol' Game of Thrones bell of shame could crack Ridley. Nor questions from Cassian Andor and K-2SO themselves, Diego Luna and Alan Tudyk. Spider-Man (and Ridley's Chaos Walking co-star), Tom Holland, got nowhere.

Fortunately, director J.J. Abrams told her to stay strong, just before Ridley's actual co-star in Star Wars, John Boyega, showed up to ask about Rey's parents. Ridley reminded him that he already knew the answer, so Boyega agreed, and exited.

Ridley was soon on her own way, having had enough of Gad's force-foolery. If she didn't buckle under questions from Dame Judi Dench, then no cavalcade of celebrity guests could crack her.

Josh Gad has failed for the last time.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker blasts into cinemas Dec. 20. The saga will end... the story lives forever.