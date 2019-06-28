Daisy Ridley reveals hilarious story behind Carrie Fisher footage in Rise of Skywalker

One of the most touching things about Star Wars: Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker (out in theaters this winter) is that the film will utilize old footage of the late Carrie Fisher, allowing the actress to reprise her role of General Leia Organa one last time.

We got a taste of her presence in the movie's first teaser trailer, where she shares an emotional hug with Daisy Ridley's Rey. This shot was actually an unused one from The Force Awakens, and the story behind it is hilarious and 100 percent representative of who Fisher was in life.

"She was actually whispering, 'This is a f—ing long hug,' Ridley told Vulture with a laugh. "I was trying to do my acting, like, 'Oh my god, Carrie!' There wasn’t any discussion about what we were gonna do."

Humor aside, it was still extremely poignant for Ridley to see Fisher brought back onscreen for the upcoming ninth episode. We're sure most of us feel the same way.

"It was very sad. I found it very moving to watch it, because I do remember the original," she added. "And it’s a strange thing to do, for someone that’s not around anymore to be brought back to life. It’s eerie that it resonates so much with what the story is this time. It’s pretty amazing."

While this series installment will close out the Skywalker Family Saga for good, Lucasfilm and Disney still have plenty of adventures to come in the galaxy far, far away from Last Jedi director, Rian Johnson, to Iron Man's Jon Favreau (The Mandalorian), to Game of Thrones showrunners, D.B. Weiss and David Benioff. Could some of the characters from the new trilogy possibly cross over into these forthcoming projects?

"I can’t actually imagine it right now," finished Ridley. "The ending to Rise of Skywalker ... it’s very satisfying. It felt like an end. I don’t know what’ll happen in however many years. There are so many characters in the Star Wars world who’ve never been explored. There’s so much for the filmmakers to work on. So right now, I don’t think so. But who could say, really? An opportunity might present itself. I love how the movie hasn’t come out and people are like, 'What about going forward?' Right now, it feels like a really nice full stop on the Skywalker series."

Directed and co-written by J.J. Abrams, Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker hits theaters everywhere Friday, Dec. 20. Chris Terrio also shares writing credits.