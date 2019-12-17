Rey uses the Jedi Mind Trick in new clip from Rise of Skywalker, cast visits Kimmel

We have finally arrived at Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker week, and Monday was a particularly busy day for the film's cast. The sequel held its world premiere that evening in Los Angeles (and SYFY WIRE was there with all the coverage you crave), but the cast were also busy with various other interviews and media appearances, including an hourlong Jimmy Kimmel Live! special devoted to the film that aired in primetime.

Most of the film's main cast stopped by Kimmel's special, and while they were there they did everything from playing Family Feud to chatting about the strange wrap gifts they got from writer/director J.J. Abrams.

The interview portion of the evening began with Abrams and the core "trinity" of new stars from the sequel trilogy: Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. Since Kimmel knew he wasn't going to wring any spoilers out of anyone as the premiere loomed, he went a different route and asked what each cast member had received as a gift from Abrams upon finishing not just the film, but the entire trilogy. Boyega's wrap gift was no longer a mystery, as he posted months ago that Abrams had gifted him a custom Spider-Man Stormtrooper helmet, but Ridley's was a particularly evocative choice.

"So there's a show called The Great British Bake-Off, and me and J.J. love this particular contestant who will remain unnamed," Ridley explained. "J.J. had me made a real, life-size mask of the contestant, that fits on my head. Like, hair, everything."

While Ridley noted that she now occasionally uses her Bake-Off mask to freak out friends while answering the door, Isaac's wrap gift was a tad less permanent.

"I got a box of Oscar Isaac chocolates," Isaac said. "They were delicious and crunchy."

While Boyega joked that Isaac's gift was chocolate "because he's a snack," Abrams explained that the chocolates were custom and handmade, and Kimmel also noted that Isaac had enjoyed the gift of getting family members cameos in every sequel trilogy film.

Video of Star Wars Cast on Premiere, Stealing from Set &amp; Gifts from J.J. Abrams

As the interview continued, Kimmel also brought out stars Kelly Marie Tran, Keri Russell, Billy Dee Williams, and Naomi Ackie to join in the fun, and then revealed a brand-new clip from the film. In the footage, Poe, Finn, and Rey are infiltrating a First Order facility (which looks to be the same one Rey leaps from into the Millennium Falcon in the trailers), when they begin to run into Stormtroopers. That's when Rey deploys her Jedi mind trick skills, which Finn and Poe have apparently never seen before. Check that out at 13:41 in the video above.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is in theaters Friday.