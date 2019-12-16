Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker world premiere brings out the galaxy's finest

The entire Jedi universe (including SYFY WIRE) turned out in Force at the world premiere of Star Wars: Episode IX – The Rise of Skywalker tonight in Los Angeles, California.

Writer-director J.J. Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, and Kelly Marie Tran all walked the "blue" carpet. They were joined by veterans Billy Dee Williams, who's reprising his classic role as Lando Calrissian; Mark Hamill, returning (we presume) as Luke's Force ghost; Anthony Daniels in his final turn as C-3PO; and Ian McDiarmid who'll be electrifying the Star Wars faithful once again as the series ultimate never-say-die villain, Emperor Palpatine.

No doubt, Carrie Fisher was missed.

Also on hand for the big event was Mr. Han Solo himself, Harrison Ford, Joonas Suotamo, who inherited the role of Chewbacca from original star Peter Mayhew (before his death earlier this year), and franchise newcomers Kerri Russell, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Dominic Monaghan.

Video of Live From The Red Carpet Of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker

They were accompanied by co-screenwriter Chris Terrio, producer and longtime Lucasfilm head Kathleen Kennedy and a who's who of Tinseltown elite who were eager to make their way into the TCL Chinese Theatre (nee Mann's) and the El Capitan theater across the street to watch the concluding chapter of the 42-year-old Skywalker saga.

El Capitan Theater/Karri Lucas

Among the highlights (which you can see in the livestream replay above), Boyega had a good time crashing Daniels' interview as the two Brits hammed it up together.

"The new era is with us. For me retirement looms," joked Daniels.

"I've got a C-3PO biopic in the mix," cracked Finn's alter ego.

The Mandalorian directors Dave Filoni (donning a cowboy hat, of course) and Deborah Chow turned up and talked about their hit series for Disney+ and the challenge of filming a lead character who hides behind a mask. While Ahmed Best, aka Jar Jar Binks (wearing his own dueling hat), dished on his upcoming Disney+ show, Star Wars: Jedi Temple Challenge.

Check out some of the amazing pics from the carpet...

Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

How about that — life-size X-wing fighters!

C-3PO & R2D2, Rise of Skywalker Premiere/Karri Lucas

What would a Star Wars premiere be without C-3PO and R2-D2, the droids who started it all?

BB8 and D-O/Getty

Or BB-8 and new addition D-O to close the epic new trilogy out?

Costumed fans Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Of course, there's always a lot of cosplay going on among the fans who camped out for days for a good view.

Rise of Skywalker world premiere/Getty

Take a bow, Mark Hamill, John Boyega, and Kelly Marie Tran (pictured with Empire of Dreams: The Story of the 'Star Wars' Trilogy producer Marilou York). You've earned it.

Daisy Ridley Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Daisy Ridley shines in her final outing (at least for now) as Rey.

John Boyega/Karri Lucas

Finn's in the house!

Harrison Ford Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Han, ol' buddy! We've missed you. Welcome back, Harrison!

Chewbacca Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Chewy!

Billy Dee Williams Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

The Lando system... Billy Dee!

Richard E. Grant Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Richard E. Grant makes his first trip to a galaxy far, far away.

Ian McDiarmid, Rise of Skywalker premiere/Getty

Every Star Wars adventure, needs a Sith Lord. Enter Ian McDiarmid, who's played Palpatine in six installments.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens wide this Friday, Dec. 20.