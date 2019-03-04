Riverdale cast and fans mourn Luke Perry on Twitter

Riverdale fans are paying tribute across social media to their favorite Archie Comics dad following the death of Luke Perry, who won over a whole new generation of followers as Fred Andrews through all of the show’s three seasons.

Perry suffered a stroke on Feb. 28 and never recovered, passing away on March 4. Riverdale has earned a passionate following over its three seasons, and fans' thoughts and well wishes came in torrents on Twitter.

While Riverdale halted production on Season 3 following news of Perry’s passing, co-stars and friends commemorated his life and talent on social media. Co-star Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mother Alice Cooper, called for fans to pay their respects respectfully, while everyone from Riverdale writer/producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon to 90210 alum Ian Ziering shared their memories:

In addition from his days on Beverly Hills, 90210 (which had just been announced as a series reboot), Perry, in particular, had cultivated a fond following among Riverdale watchers:

Perry burrowed his way into the pop culture zeitgeist as Dylan McKay on the original 90210, and only added to his fan following in the ensuing years. After a decade on Fox’s era-defining 1990s show, he went on to prove his versatility in a slew of movies and TV series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element, and Oz. He will posthumously appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.