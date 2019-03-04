Latest Stories

Luke Perry Getty Images | Leon Bennett

Riverdale cast and fans mourn Luke Perry on Twitter

Contributed by
ben_sing.jpg
Benjamin Bullard
Mar 4, 2019

Riverdale fans are paying tribute across social media to their favorite Archie Comics dad following the death of Luke Perry, who won over a whole new generation of followers as Fred Andrews through all of the show’s three seasons.

Perry suffered a stroke on Feb. 28 and never recovered, passing away on March 4. Riverdale has earned a passionate following over its three seasons, and fans' thoughts and well wishes came in torrents on Twitter. 

While Riverdale halted production on Season 3 following news of Perry’s passing, co-stars and friends commemorated his life and talent on social media. Co-star Mädchen Amick, who plays Betty’s mother Alice Cooper, called for fans to pay their respects respectfully, while everyone from Riverdale writer/producer Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa to Buffy the Vampire Slayer creator Joss Whedon to 90210 alum Ian Ziering shared their memories:

In addition from his days on Beverly Hills, 90210 (which had just been announced as a series reboot), Perry, in particular, had cultivated a fond following among Riverdale watchers:

Perry burrowed his way into the pop culture zeitgeist as Dylan McKay on the original 90210, and only added to his fan following in the ensuing years. After a decade on Fox’s era-defining 1990s show, he went on to prove his versatility in a slew of movies and TV series, including Buffy the Vampire Slayer, The Fifth Element, and Oz. He will posthumously appear in Quentin Tarantino’s upcoming Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

