Rob Zombie's insane horror movies, ranked

Rob Zombie movies are... divisive, to say the least. Scroll through any batch of comments, whether they be in articles about his movies, or trailers for his films on YouTube, and you'll find people either passionately defending the man's work, or passionately decrying him as the death of cinema. Me, I float toward the former category.

He's not a perfect filmmaker, but when I was a teen, I saw his episode of MTV Cribs and watching this relaxed weirdo talk about loving horror and horror movies, and not caring about what anyone thought. That SPOKE to me, as usually "be yourself" advice came from typical celebrities, and very rarely felt applicable to me, a skinny kid that really liked 1930s Universal Monster flicks. And I just happen to really like some of Zombie's movies, so that helps my opinion of him as well.

In the spirit of Halloween, let's take a look back at Zombie's odd oeuvre, and see which films are worth revisiting in this most sacred of seasons, and which films might be better left alone.