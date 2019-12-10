Would-be 'wacky neighbor' Ryan Reynolds on why 'it's crazy' he's starring in 6 Underground

Ryan Reynolds is fronting yet another action film — and even he thinks that’s crazy.

The Deadpool star is leading the cast for 6 Underground, the newest film from the man behind the Transformers film franchise, Michael Bay. Speaking at the red carpet at 6 Underground’s New York Premiere at The Shed on Tuesday night, which SYFY WIRE attended, Reynolds said that being the leading man in such huge action/adventure films like Bay's latest or the Deadpool movies is an honor that he doesn’t “take for granted.” After all, he started out in this business with high hopes of being at best "the wacky neighbor in a sitcom."

When asked about how it feels to see this type of international fan fervor for his work, Reynolds takes it “with a grain of salt.”

“I certainly don’t go home nodding to myself going, ‘Damn right,’” Reynolds said. “It’s crazy. ... I started in this business 26 years ago. My highest goal was to end up as the wacky neighbor in a sitcom, so to be standing here fronting these huge movies is a privilege that I don’t take for granted.”

Meanwhile, Bay himself described Reynolds as “a genius.”

“I’ve worked with a lot of movie stars,” Bay told reporters at the event. “[Ryan’s] fun to work with, he’s a total pro, he does a lot of his own stunts, [and] he really helped galvanize the cast.”

In the Netflix action film, six individuals from all around the globe, each the very best at what they do, have been chosen not only for their skill, but for a unique desire to delete their pasts to change the future.

Producer Ian Bryce described the film to SYFY WIRE as “a re-invention of Michael Bay” and a re-invention “of spy genre.”

Rhett Reese, who co-wrote the film with frequent collaborator Paul Wernick, told SYFY WIRE that the movie was a “throwback” to Bay’s Bad Boys days, “pre-Transformers.”

6 Underground, which also stars Melanie Laurent, Corey Hawkins, Adria Arjona, Manuel Garcia-Rulfo, and Ben Hardy, debuts on Netflix Dec. 13.