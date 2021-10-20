The 'Chilling' crossover begins: Sabrina finally reaches 'Riverdale' in full Season 6 trailer

Riverdale Season 6 is about to get a whole lot witchier. Following the news earlier this month that a long-awaited crossover is finally happening, a promo for the upcoming season of the hit CW series has revealed a first look at Kiernan Shipka reprising her role as teenage witch Sabrina Spellman, setting the stage for a magical meet-up.

Shipka played Sabrina on two seasons (spread across four installments) of Netflix's original supernatural series Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, based on the Archie comic of the same name, until that show came to an end in 2020. According to Riverdale and Sabrina creator Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, having Sabrina visit the show is something the writers have discussed since the beginning, and now certain circumstances in Riverdale have made it not just possible, but very fitting.

Season 5 of Riverdale saw one of the town's most powerful young women, Cheryl Blossom (Madelaine Petsch) get a little closer to her own magical ancestry, as she made certain discoveries about relatives burned at the stake, and even went so far as to put a curse on the whole town by the Season 5 finale. That magical storyline is set to continue in Season 5, as Cheryl gets deeper into her own spellwork, so deep that she apparently has to call in backup for a particular spell. Enter Sabrina, who will arrive in the fourth episode of the new season, and appears briefly in the trailer below.

Check out the trailer below:

Video of Riverdale | Rivervale Trailer | The CW

Of course, Sabrina's arrival is far from the only major thing going on in Riverdale at the moment. Veronica and Jughead have plans of their own, as do Archie and Betty, who survived the literal bomb at the end of Season 5 and now seem set to become parents, or to at least seriously talk about becoming parents. Then, of course, there's the issue of just how far Cheryl might go with her magical ambitions in Season 6. If it's big enough for Sabrina to show up, it's probably big enough that the whole town needs to be paying attention.

And of course, this isn't the only new Sabrina content you should be paying attention to. Archie Comics announced earlier this year that Chilling Adventures of Sabrina would finally continue its long-paused original comic book run this fall, and would be joined by The Occult World of Sabrina, a new comics series that will pick up right where the character's Netflix story laid off. Maybe it really is only a matter of time until Sabrina Spellman has her own show again.

Riverdale returns November 16 on The CW.