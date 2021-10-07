Sabrina lives?! Kiernan Shipka to reprise 'Chilling Adventures' role in 'Riverdale' crossover

If you thought you'd seen the last of Sabrina Spellman (or Morningstar) when the Chilling Adventures of Sabrina came to a close late last year, then you'd be mistaken!

According to a post on actress Kiernan Shipka's Instagram, she'll be reprising everyone's favorite teenage witch in an upcoming episode of The CW's Riverdale when it returns for its sixth season.

"From Greendale to Riverdale," reads the caption alongside a photo of Shipka in her actor's chair, with "Sabrina Spellman" written above the show's name (Riverdale). "See u in Season 6."

Sabrina will reportedly make her appearance in Episode 4, which is aptly titled "The Witching Hour(s)" as it centres on Cheryl Blossom (Madeline Petsch) performing a spell while a beloved Blossom family member's life hangs between life and death. So who better to assist than a witch who's moved mostly hell for her loved ones? (And even reigned over it at one point.)

Having Sabrina on Riverdale is a big deal not only because the character originated in the pages of Archie comics, but she's also been a popular mainstay ever since, even getting her own separate comic series that follows her adventures as her attempts to practice magic lead to various mishaps and hijinks. To say fans have been hoping for this since it was first announced that Sabrina would be getting her own series on Netflix, would be a bit of an understatement.

Riverdale writer Evan Kyle first mentioned the news while doing a Q&A on The Dipp following the Season 5 finale. But Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, who served as showrunner for TCOAS and Riverdale later confirmed the news to Entertainment Weekly.

"We've been talking about having Sabrina visit Riverdale since Season 1, so it's thrilling that this is finally happening, as part of our 'Rivervale' special event," Aguirre-Sacasa said. "It's also perfect that she shows up to help Cheryl Blossom during her hour of greatest need. Everyone on set lost their minds — I think fans will, too. It's really fun and special."

Of course, Sabrina's appearance brings up a few key issues, namely the fact that she's technically dead as of the series finale of Chilling Adventures. Her appearance could be a part of Cheryl's spell, and this could be Sabrina's spirit presiding over the whole thing. After all, her own show never shied away from bringing folk back to life as needed.

Or the answers could lie in the pages of The Occult World of Sabrina, a continuation comic that follows the events of the show, and sees her aunt Zelda put a team together to go rescue her wayward niece. However, no release date has been set for that.

Season 6 of Riverdale kicks off on Nov. 16 on The CW.

