Gaiman's masterpiece comes to life in exclusive clip of James McAvoy, Kat Dennings in Audible's 'The Sandman: Act II' 

With the huge success of Audible's adaptation of Neil Gaiman's seminal The Sandman graphic novel, it pretty much assured a follow-up — and now it's almost here. Audible’s The Sandman: Act II debuts September 22, available exclusively on Audible, and SYFY WIRE has an exclusive sneak peek.

The follow-up features the same stellar cast including James McAvoy as Dream, with Kat Dennings, Michael Sheen, and Andy Serkis reprising their respective roles. Jeffrey Wright, Regé-Jean Page, Brian Cox, Emma Corrin, John Lithgow, David Tennant, Bill Nighy, Kristen Schaal, Kevin Smith, Aidan Turner, Bebe Neuwirth, Adrian Lester, Miriam Margolyes, Arthur Darvill, Ray Porter, along with many more will augment the cast.

SYFY WIRE has an early taste with an exclusive audio tease featuring James McAvoy as Morpheius/Dream and Kat Dennings having a sibling heart to heart:

For the readers of Gaiman's original work, The Sandman Act II will adapt Volume Four: Season of Mists, and Volume Five: A Game of You, as well as the Distant Mirrors quartet and Convergence trio from Volume Six: Fables & Reflections, of the graphic novel series.

Meanwhile on the live-action adaptation front, Netflix is still developing an adaptation of the series, which will star Tom Sturridge as Dream, Gwendoline Christie as Lucifer, and Kirby Howell-Baptiste as Dream's sister Death.