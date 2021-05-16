Scarlett Johansson & Florence Pugh trash a BMW in heart-racing Black Widow sneak peek

Scarlett Johansson almost ran away with the show during Sunday’s MTV Movie & TV Awards, screeching the proceedings to a heart-stopping halt by presenting the surprise Marvel debut of a new sneak peek at the upcoming Black Widow.

It’s only a minute long, but the fast-paced clip puts Johansson and Black Widow newcomer Florence Pugh (aka Yelena Belova) on the edge of their car seats as they speed away from a mysterious, black-clad female motorcycle assassin. With a shattered helmet and a busted BMW to show for their effort, the duo gets away — but just barely.

Fasten your seatbelts:

Video of &quot;You Got A Plan&quot; Clip | Marvel Studios&#039; Black Widow Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

Johansson dropped the new clip while accepting this year’s honor as the recipient of MTV’s Generations Award. Over a career-spanning highlight reel that didn’t skimp on her past MCU exploits as Natasah Romanoff (aka Black Widow), Johansson got emotional surveying her long and varied career…before getting celeb-slimed, Nickelodeon-style, to keep the whole upbeat MTV mood from turning tearful. “Watching that reel reminds me of all the incredibly inspiring collaborators that I’ve been fortunate to work with for over three decades,” she said.

Postponed multiple times as Marvel and Disney waited out the theatrical pauses of the past year, Black Widow is finally set to bring Natasha together with her found family of Melina (Rachel Weisz), Red Guardian (David Harbour), and Yelena Belova (Pugh). After all the COVID-19 delays and tons of anticipation for Natasha to get the MCU spotlight all to herself, Black Widow stalks into theaters and via Premiere Access at Disney+ on July 9.