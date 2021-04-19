WandaVision bewitches 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards with most nominations; The Boys & Mandalorian come out strong

In a year of stay-home entertainment, it’s all about the small screen as awards season kicks into high gear. And nothing made for either TV or theaters is getting the love like WandaVision, which garnered five nominations for Disney+ in the just-announced lineup of this year’s MTV Movie & TV Awards.

WandaVision leads a strong field of genre nominees with multiple awards nods, followed closely by Amazon’s The Boys with four nominations, and The Mandalorian, which earned a bounty of three nominations for Disney+. Pixar’s Soul earned a nomination for Best Movie, the only genre film to make MTV’s list this year.

Set to air on MTV on May 16, the MTV Movie & TV Awards is offering fans the chance to weigh in by voting across all categories at vote.mtv.com.

Believe it or not, Vision and the Scarlet Witch somehow earned their five nominations without making the grade in the Best Duo category, though a pair of Disney+ partners were there to pick up the slack. The Mandalorian’s Pedro Pascal and Grogu/Baby Yoda earned a Best Duo nod, along with The Falcon and The Winter Soldier’s Anthony Mackie and Sebastian Stan.

Credit: Amazon Studios

WandaVision did make the cut for plenty of other categories, including Best Show (The Boys and Netflix’s Cobra Kai were also nominated), Best Performance in a Show (for Elizabeth Olsen; The Umbrella Academy’s Elliot Page also earned a nod for Netflix), Best Fight (for Wanda’s final confrontation against Agatha), Best Hero (for Teyonah Parris’ performance as Monica Rambeau), and Best Villain (for Kathryn Hahn as Agatha).

Almost across the board, those last three categories were also chock-full of genre nominees from other movies and shows. The Best Hero category also gave nods to Anthony Mackie for his performance as Falcon, Gal Gadot for Wonder Woman 1984, Jack Quaid as Hughie in The Boys, and Pedro Pascal for suiting up in Beskar on The Mandalorian. On the Best Villain list, The Boys’ Aya Cash picked up a nomination for her performance as Stormfront, Ewan McGregor for playing Roman Sionis (aka Black Mask) in Birds of Prey, and Giancarlo Esposito for his dark-bladed turn as Moff Gideon in The Mandalorian.

Credit: Lucasfilm/Disney

The Best Fight breakdown is especially genre-rich, featuring way more than Wanda’s donning of the iconic red suit. Birds of Prey scored a nod for the movie’s final funhouse fight; Cobra Kai for the finale’s house fight; The Boys for its epic conflagration involving Starlight, Queen Maeve, Kimiko, and Stormfront; and Zack Snyder’s Justice League for the final showdown with Steppenwolf.

Also coming on strong were the genre entrants in the Most Frightened Performance category. Elizabeth Moss (The Invisible Man), Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country), Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor), and Vince Vaughn (Freaky) all made the cut with super-scared (and at times, super-scary) screencraft.

Credit: Netflix

The late Chadwick Boseman also received a posthumous awards nomination, earning a Best Performance in a Movie nod for his performance in Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom at Netflix. Overall, the nominees list was led by WandaVision with five The Boys and Emily in Paris with four apiece; and Bridgerton, Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, and The Mandalorian with three each.

The 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, May 16, from the Palladium in Los Angeles beginning at 9 p.m. ET. Visit the awards’ landing page to cast your vote, with the online polls wide open from now through April 30.