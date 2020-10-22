Scarlett Johansson says ‘I do’ to Frankenstein movie ‘Bride’

From the Marvel Cinematic Universe to the Frankenstein horror-verse — Scarlett Johansson is reportedly getting ready to step into the freaky world of gothic dread.

The Black Widow star has signed on to appear as the titular character in Bride, a spin on the Bride of Frankenstein mythos, from Apple and A24, according to The Hollywood Reporter. Oscar-winning director Sebastián Lelio (A Fantastic Woman, Gloria) reportedly will direct the film. Orange Is the New Black writers Lauren Schuker Blum and Rebecca Angelo are reportedly on board to co-write the movie alongside Lelio.

The movie is described as a genre-bending project that puts Johansson in a new take on the iconic role as “a woman created to be an ideal wife — the singular obsession of a brilliant entrepreneur” who “rejects her creator, and is forced to flee her confined existence, confronting a world that sees her as a monster,” per THR. The journey will find Johansson’s Bride forging her own identity, in the process discovering “her surprising power, and the strength to remake herself as her own creation.”

There's no early word on a release date for Bride, nor on whether the movie is destined to premiere directly on AppleTV+ or could also see a theatrical debut. Other projects spawned from the teaming between Apple and A24 have yielded films that have skirted wide theatrical runs in favor of small-screen distribution at AppleTV+. Those include Sofia Coppola’s On the Rocks starring Bill Murray and Rashida Jones, as well as the upcoming The Sky Is Everywhere starring Cherry Jones and Jason Segel. Both films are set to land at AppleTV+ on Oct. 23.

Johansson is reportedly co-producing Bride with concert film producer Jonathan Lia under Johansson's These Pictures production banner. Marvel fans, of course, are biding their time until Johansson's solo MCU outing in Black Widow, originally set to arrive in May of this year, hits theaters on May 7, 2021.