Marvel's Black Widow latest film delayed indefinitely by coronavirus pandemic

Even Avengers aren't immune from the coronavirus' impact. The pandemic sweeping the entertainment industry — postponing conventions, film/TV productions, and premieres — has delayed another film: Black Widow. The upcoming Marvel film starring Scarlett Johansson's titular spy was set to hit theaters on May 1.

Now the film from director Cate Shortland is being bumped to a later date, as per The Hollywood Reporter:

Johansson was set to star alongside Florence Pugh, Rachel Weisz, and David Harbour in the superhero film that looked back to earlier, pre-Endgame days in the MCU. Now the movie is the latest to suffer a premiere delay after AAA blockbusters like No Time to Die also moved back several months.

Black Widow joins Disney films like New Mutants, Mulan, and Antlers in being delayed - while other MCU productions like Disney+'s The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, WandaVision, and Loki have paused alongside the studio's upcoming live-action film slate.

No word on when Black Widow will spin-kick her way back to theaters, as Disney has so far simply removed the film from its theatrical calendar. Its return likely depends on the theaters, as many chains have ceased operation as the U.S. further practices isolation during the coronavirus pandemic.