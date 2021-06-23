Scarlett Johansson entering 'Tower of Terror' for Disney's latest ride-to-screen project

Scarlett Johansson's tenure in the MCU may be ending, but her partnership with Disney is just beginning. Collider reports (and The Hollywood Reporter confirms) that the Black Widow actress will produce a big screen adaptation of the studio's stomach-dropping The Twilight Zone Tower of Terror ride (itself inspired by Rod Serling's classic anthology series). No plot details are available yet.

Toy Story 4 director Josh Cooley has been tapped to pen the spine-tingling script, but it's not yet confirmed if Johansson is also set to star in the project, which has been rumored to be in the works since 2012. First opened at Walt Disney World in Orlando in 1994, Tower of Terror served as the basis for a 1997 made-for-TV movie starring Steve Guttenberg and a young Kirsten Dunst. It's unclear if Cooley will draw any inspiration from the '97 feature, in which Guttenberg played Buzzy Crocker, a down-on-his-luck reporter investigating a seemingly haunted hotel.

Whatever direction the new Tower of Terror adaptation takes, its very existence is proof that Disney remains committed to bringing its theme park attractions to the big screen in the hopes of emulating the success of Pirates of the Caribbean. Jungle Cruise sails into theaters and onto Disney+ this July, while Justin Simien was recently hired to direct a new live-action take on Haunted Mansion.

So far, though, no other theme park-based film (whether it be the first Haunted Mansion or Brad Bird's Tomorrowland) has led to a massive box office franchise like Pirates.

Johansson's final turn as Russian-assassin-turned-Avenger Natasha Romanoff can be seen in Cate Shortland's Black Widow. After more than a year of pandemic-related delays, the Marvel Studios film will finally hit theaters and Disney+ Friday, July 9. Click here to check out some of the early buzz.