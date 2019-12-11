Screen Actors Guild nominates Joker's Joaquin Phoenix, Game of Thrones cast

Following quickly behind the Golden Globe nominations, those vying for the 26th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards were announced this morning. The thespian awards tackled both TV and film, with hosts America Ferrera (How to Train Your Dragon) and Danai Gurira (Black Panther) announcing the genre-filled nominees.

Following suit from the Globes, the big genre star highlighted by the event was Joker's Joaquin Phoenix. The actor's buzzy R-rated performance as the comic villain helped push the film to record-breaking box office heights and his nomination for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor has only lent further legitimacy to his potential Oscar chances. In other Joker news, legendary actor Robert De Niro, who happened to stop by Joker for a supporting role this year, was awarded this year's Life Achievement Award.

After being snubbed by the Globes, Lupita Nyong’o and horror fans will be thrilled to see her nomination for her dual performance in Jordan Peele's Us. Finally, film stuntwork was honored (in one of the few cases the art form is recognized, as it lacks an Oscar category), with both Avengers: Endgame and Joker landing nominations for Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble.

On the TV side of things, genre dominated the stunt category with Game of Thrones, Stranger Things, The Walking Dead, and Watchmen earning nominations for Outstanding Performance by a Stunt Ensemble. Genre-heavy, but expected. But then Game of Thrones began its dominance.

The HBO fantasy show, which ended its run this year, not only earned a nomination for its lead performance in awards favorite Peter Dinklage, but a nod for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble alongside other genre contenders Stranger Things and The Handmaid’s Tale. The latter pair also saw their leads earn nominations, as David Harbour and Elisabeth Moss both landed lead nominations for their work on the genre shows.

Finally, disaster drama Chernobyl earned its leads (Jared Harris and Emily Watson) a pair of performance nominations for the miniseries, while assassin thriller Killing Eve's Jodie Comer continued to make waves with a nomination of her own.

The SAG Awards ceremony will announce the guild's winners on Jan. 19.