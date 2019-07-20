SDCC 2019: Creepshow is now a TV show

"Where's my cake, Bedelia?"

What's better than a cake with a disembodied head in it is that this is actually happening. Stephen King and George Romero's 1982 collab movie Creepshow is now an upcoming Shudder TV series executive produced by who else but The Walking Dead's Greg Nicotero and starring DJ Qualls, Tricia Helfer, and Giancarlo Esposito. Get ready for some undead realness.

"I walked into the set… and I distinctly remember feeling like I was immediately transported into another world," Nicotero told SYFY WIRE about what it felt like to enter the bizarre world of the original film. "I experienced it on a very visceral level."

Existing in another world is something Esposito echoed about the TV set. He actually felt jealous, because the realm he had just stepped into was beyond anything he'd ever seen, and wasn't sure how he was going to act in it. At the same time, he also felt possessed by a vision of what he "had to inhabit."

Video of Creepshow Is Now A TV Show | SDCC 2019 | SYFY WIRE

Memorizing the script was a horror story in itself. Of all the actors, Helfer had the least amount of time to get it down. Think three days for 39 pages. She wasn't previously familiar with Creepshow because she admitted she gets scared way too easily and was too afraid to watch it as a kid in the '80s. DJ Qualls was also pretty terrified of learning that much in so little time. Producers tell you that you don't need to remember all those lines, but then you're screwed.

If you ask Nicotero, what makes this anthology so unique is that it is made up standalone stories. Some are horror-comedy. Some keep you on the edge of your seat. Some are pure nightmare fuel.

Just dying to know more? Leave the lights on and watch the video!

This article was contributed to by Elizabeth Rayne.