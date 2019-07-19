Get your freak-out on with first trailer for Shudder's Creepshow reboot

Look what just creeped in.

1982's Creepshow, a horror-comedy anthology film directed by genre legend George A. Romero and written by Stephen King, is getting rebooted as a series on Shudder by showrunner Greg Nicotero (The Walking Dead) and writer Joe Hill (NOS4A2), who also just happens to be Stephen King's son. The trailer just hit this morning, ahead of the show's big panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

The series will premiere on Sept. 26, releasing episodes weekly. The first episode will feature two stories — King's story "Gray Matter," directed by Nicotero and featuring Giancarlo Esposito (Better Caul Saul), Tobin Bell (Saw), and original film star Adrienne Barbeau, and "House of the Head," written by Josh Malerman (Bird Box) and directed by Tales From The Crypt alum John Harrison, who also served as first assistant director to Romero on the original film.

Video of Creepshow (2019) - Official Trailer [HD] | A Shudder Original Series First trailer for Shudder's Creepshow series.

The first season also includes stories based on Hill's "The Silver Water on Lake Champlain," Nicotero and Harrison's "Lydia Lane's Better Half," and "Skincrawlers" by Paul Dini and Stephen Langford, among others, and it will feature appearances from David Arquette (Scream), Tricia Helfer (Battlestar Galactica), Dana Gould (Stan Against Evil), Big Boi (Scream: The TV Series), Kid Cudi (Drunk Parents), Jeffrey Combs (Star Trek), Bruce Davison (X-Men), and DJ Qualls (Supernatural)

We will no doubt learn more from the SDCC panel later today, featuring cast members Esposito, Barbeau, Helfer, and Qualls, along with showrunners Nicotero and Hill.

Credit: Shudder

Click here for SYFY WIRE’s full coverage of San Diego Comic-Con 2019, including up-to-the-minute news, exclusive interviews, and videos.