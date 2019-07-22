SDCC 2019: Everything we know about MCU Phase 4

Marvel Studios busted out some serious Phase 4 announcements during their splendid Hall H presentation at SDCC 2019 on Saturday and the repercussions are still reverberating in our geek brains in the aftermath.

As Avengers: Endgame is now officially the highest-grossing feature film of all time after surpassing Avatar, Marvel and Kevin Feige have said farewell to the three-phase, 23-film Infinity Saga, which began back in 2008 with Iron Man.

Credit: Marvel Studios

Enter the first leg of MCU Phase 4, an ambitious lineup of superhero releases that (for now) spans the period of May 2020 through November 2021 and showcases five theatrical movies and and Disney+ offerings set inside the official MCU canon. The appetizing creative platter includes: Black Widow (May 1, 2020), The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+ - Fall 2020), The Eternals (Nov. 6, 2020), Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (Feb. 12, 2021), WandaVision (Disney+ - Spring 2021), Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (May 7, 2021), Loki (Disney+ - Spring 2021), What If...? (Disney+ - Summer 2021), Hawkeye (Disney+ - Fall 2021), and Thor: Love and Thunder (Nov. 5, 2021). Oh, and let's not forget Blade coming down the creative pipeline!

