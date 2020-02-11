Season 4 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars gets watery, dark, and deep! (Jabba the Pod 2.5)

If you thought that things got dark in Season 3 of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, wait until you get a load of Season 4. We go deeper into the oceans of Mon Calamari than anyone would ever want to go, and then following some goofy (yet enjoyable) droid episodes, it's darkness. Literally.

Season 4 brought audiences the classic "Darkness on Umbara" arc, where Captain Rex and the 501st have to do battle on a planet of perpetual darkness. Things only get worse from there, as Anakin and Obi-Wan have to deal with Zygerrian slavers, and then Obi-Wan has two back-to-back arcs that beat the kriff out of him.

Maul is officially back on the scene as well, and that's not good for anyone. Thankfully for Mr. Kenobi, Asajj Ventress has gotten a most unusual arc.

All of this (and more) is discussed in the latest episode of SYFY WIRE's Star Wars podcast, Jabba the Pod. One of our heroes (Matt Romano) may have exiled and and betrayed the other two (Caitlin Busch and Brian Silliman), but is that going to stop the show from going on? Of course not. All of the latest news and updates from the galaxy far, far away are addressed, as well as the question on everyone's mind: Who exactly is Rey Snootles?

