'See' opens its eyes with thrilling Season 2 trailer; scores early third season renewal from Apple TV+

Oh say can you see... the Season 2 trailer for See? The post-apocalyptic series has released the first round of teaser footage for its sophomore outing ahead of the show's return to Apple TV+ in late August. What's more: the subscription streaming platform decided to hand down an early third season renewal for the project, which hails from Peeky Blinders creator Steven Knight. Production on Season 3 is already underway in Toronto, Canada.

In Season 2, we plunge back into a future without eyesight, where blind leader Baba Voss (Aquaman's Jason Momoa) sets out on an epic, ronin-esque journey that leads to his revenge-driven brother, Edo (Army of the Dead's Dave Bautista). New series regulars also include Eden Epstein (Sweetbitter), Tom Mison (Watchmen), Hoon Lee (Warrior), Olivia Cheng (Warrior), David Hewlett (The Shape of Water), and Tamara Tunie (Flight). Alfre Woodard (Marvel's Luke Cage) returns to play Baba's trusted spiritual advisor, Paris.

Watch the trailer below:

Video of SEE — Season 2 Official Teaser | Apple TV+

"This was much more of a cinematic experience," executive producer and director Francis Lawrence told SYFY WIRE ahead of See's premiere in 2019. "When we sold the show to Apple, I knew they wanted to make something much more visual, more cinematic and do things differently. So, it felt fairly close to a cinematic experience on my end, on the production side and the development side."

See has been recognized by the Ruderman Family Foundation Seal of Authentic Representation for its commitment to representation via the hiring of cast and crew who are blind or have low vision.

Knight and Lawrence serve as executive producers along with Peter Chernin (War for the Planet of the Apes), Jenno Topping (Hidden Figures), Jim Rowe (Zack Snyder's Justice League), and Jonathan Tropper (Warrior), who pulls double duty as showrunner.

Credit: Apple TV+

See returns to Apple TV+ for its second season Friday, Aug. 27. New episodes will premiere every Friday after that. The complete first season (consisting of 10 episodes) is now available to stream.